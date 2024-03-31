Jonathan Quick breaks winning record for American-born goalies





March 30, 2024, 9:41 p.m. ET

TEMPE, Ariz. – Jonathan Quick broke the winning record for American-born goalies Saturday night as the New York Rangers beat the Arizona Coyotes 8-5 at Mullett Arena.

Jonathan Quick, a three-time Stanley Cup champion who won his first two titles with the Los Angeles Kings, stopped 27 shots to pass Ryan Miller with his 392nd victory.

“You do everything you can to not think about it, but it's there. It's a good feeling to get it over with,” Quick said after the win. “Focus on what’s really important and try to win the division here and win the conference.”

The feat did not escape his trainer.

“What an incredible career for him,” Rangers coach Peter Laviolette said of Quick, who broke into the league in 2007-08.

Alexis Lafreniere also had three goals and two assists in the win, and the NHL-leading New York Rangers reached 50 wins before the schedule ended in April.

Artemi Panarin scored an empty-net goal with 2:25 left, his 44th of the season, and had three assists to give him 63. Lafrenière got the hat trick with an empty net 14 seconds into the game. END. He has a career-high 25 goals for the 2020 No. 1 overall pick.

Tied at 3 in the third period, the Rangers scored three times in the first 10 minutes to seemingly break the lead. Chris Kreider, Zac Jones and Barclay Goodrow scored the goals in the third, with Goodrow's shorthanded shot ultimately being the deciding goal.

Arizona cut it to 6-5 before Panarin put it on ice.

The Rangers, with 104 points, won their fifth straight game and finished with a 10-3-1 record in March. New York is 20-4-1 since February.

“It’s a fun team to be a part of,” Quick said. “These guys work hard every day, they push each other. We've found different ways to win throughout the year. We have that confidence and that ability. They equalized and the game could go down in one way or the other and we find a way to win.”

Ryan Lindgren had a goal and two assists for the Rangers.

Matias Maccelli, Clayton Keller, Nick Bjugstad, Lawson Crouse and Logan Cooley scored for Arizona. Keller has a streak of eight consecutive games with at least a season record. He has 31 goals. Bjugstad has scored goals in four consecutive games.

Karel Vejmelka made 24 saves for Arizona.

Rangers defenseman Jacob Trouba returned after missing 11 games with a lower body injury. The Rangers captain last played on March 4.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

