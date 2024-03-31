



Longtime U.S. Rep. William D. Delahunt of Massachusetts, a Democratic stalwart who postponed his retirement from Washington to help pass former President Barack Obama's legislative agenda, has died after a long illness, a announced his family.

Delahunt died Saturday at his home in Quincy, Massachusetts, at the age of 82, media reports said.

Delahunt served 14 years in the United States House of Representatives, from 1997 to 2011, for Massachusetts's 10th congressional district. He also served as Norfolk County District Attorney from 1975 to 1996 after serving in the Massachusetts House of Representatives from 1973 to 1975.

The Delahunt family released a statement Saturday saying he died peacefully, but did not reveal the specific cause of his death, according to media reports.

While we mourn the loss of such a wonderful person, we also celebrate his remarkable life and legacy of dedication, service and inspiration, the release said. We could always turn to him for wisdom, comfort, and laughter, and his absence leaves a gaping hole in our family and in our hearts. »

Democratic U.S. Sen. Ed Markey of Massachusetts praised Delahunt's long period of public service as a lawmaker in the nation's capital and a prosecutor in the county south of Boston.

“I met with Bill in Quincy in February and he was clear and as committed as ever to working on behalf of the South Shore and the people of Massachusetts,” Markey said in a statement. It is a fitting honor that the door of the William D. Delahunt Norfolk County Courthouse opens every day so that the people inside can work hard to improve lives, as the said Bill Delahunt. The Commonwealth and the country are better because of the vision and service of Bill Delahunt.

Venezuelan President Nicols Maduro released a statement on X, formerly Twitter, mourning Delahunt's passing. As a congressman, Delahunt negotiated a deal in 2005 with then-Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez to obtain heating oil for low-income Massachusetts residents, according to media reports. Delahunt also attended Chavez's state funeral in Caracas in March 2013.

Delahunt resigned from the House of Representatives in January 2011. He told the Boston Globe that he had previously considered retirement, but fellow veteran Bay State lawmaker Sen. Edward M. Kennedy l convinced at the time that he was needed to help pass Obama's legislative initiatives.

Delahunt was an early supporter of Obama, becoming the first member of the Massachusetts congressional delegation to support the Illinois senators' bid for president, according to an article in the Patriot Ledger, Quincy's newspaper. , Delahunt's hometown.

Announcing his retirement in March 2010, Delahunt said Kennedy's death the previous year had caused him to think about priorities beyond Washington.

It became clear that I wanted to spend my time, the time I had left, with my family, with my friends and with my loved ones, Delahunt said.

