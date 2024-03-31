Endangered primate baby born at Leicestershire Zoo | uk news





An endangered primate has been born at a zoo in Leicestershire.

Keepers at Twycross Zoo welcomed the birth of François Langur, a native of China and Vietnam.

One of the first people to see the little monkey was the zoo's primatologist Kelly Salisbury, who said the team was “incredibly excited.”

“With its bright orange fur, the baby Francois Langur is instantly recognizable and will be very easy for visitors to spot on their next visit,” Mr Salisbury said.

“With the Easter holidays in full swing, there’s no better time for guests to come and meet our new baby Francois Langur and learn more about this fascinating species.”

Primates are listed as an endangered species under the International Union for Conservation of Nature Red List, which names the world's most endangered species.

Image: The baby is being cared for by his 17-year-old mother, the rest of the team and the zoo's primate specialist. Photo:PA

Only 2,000 are known to still be in the wild, and habitat deforestation is one of the main problems threatening them.

“We are absolutely delighted to announce the birth of François Langur at Twycross Zoo,” said Dr Rebecca Biddle, Conservation Officer at Twycross Zoo.

“It’s always special to welcome a new animal to the zoo, but this birth is especially important because of how endangered the species is.”

Dr Biddle said: “As a conservation charity, our primary purpose is to conserve and protect the species with which we share our planet.

“The addition of newborn François Langur is fantastic news.

“Unfortunately, wild populations of François langurs continue to decline, so this new arrival is a welcome addition to François langurs and a sign of hope for continued efforts to conserve this species.”

Image: The primates are native to China and northern Vietnam. Photo: PA

The baby is being cared for by his 17-year-old mother, the rest of the team, and the zoo's primate experts.

