The American emergency plan: send Haitians to Guantanamo again | Opinions





In March, amid a surge in gang violence that led to the declaration of a state of emergency in Haiti, the United States reported that, as usual, Haitians fleeing to save their life would not be welcome on their shores.

To this end, preparations were being made to deal with a possible mass maritime migration of Haitian refugees bound for the United States, diverting them to the naval base at Guantanamo Bay, which is located on occupied Cuban territory and is well safe best known for its illegal activities in the United States. prison-torture center.

A March 13 CNN article quoted Gen. Laura Richardson, head of U.S. Southern Command, on the military's preparedness for such an eventuality: “We conducted a full analysis of our contingency plan on Gitmo l last summer with the entire inter-agency and all my components. Military magazine Stars and Stripes offered additional assurance from Richardson that everything is refreshed, the equipment, everything is ready to go.

And although the media was careful to point out that intercepted Haitians would be sent to a migrant processing center at Guantanamo, separate from the compound housing terrorism suspects, it is difficult to see the U.S. contingency plan on Gitmo as something other than yet another racialized project. prison business.

In this case, it would not be the first time that the United States has prevented Haitian refugees from entering the country by transporting them to Guantanamo Bay. In fact, Haitians were the first guests of naval bases in the 1990s, with thousands detained indefinitely as they attempted to flee Haiti following the 1991 military coup against President Jean-Bertrand. US-backed Aristide, not to be confused with the 2004 US coup, supported a coup against the same man.

This was nearly a decade before the launch of the War on Terror in 2001 and the subsequent inauguration in Guantanamo Bay of everyone's favorite offshore penal colony and legal black hole. In 2010, Guantanamo was again designated as a potential holding pen for Haitian refugees following that year's apocalyptic earthquake, which killed more than 200,000 people.

The announced maritime exodus did not take place but, just in case, a US Air Force cargo plane was immediately dispatched to fly over the devastated lands for five hours a day, broadcasting a message in Creole from Raymond Joseph, the Ambassador of Haiti to the United States. : Listen, don't rush on the boats to leave the country. Because, I'll be honest with you: if you think you'll arrive in the United States and all doors will be wide open to you, that's not the case at all.

Then as now, America's closed-minded attitude toward Haitian refugees would have been far less abhorrent if the United States had not helped itself through Haiti's gates for more than 'a century and not only through the aforementioned coups d'état.

Jonathan M Katz, a former Associated Press correspondent in the Haitian capital of Port-au-Prince, writes in Foreign Policy how in the 1910s American elites began setting their sights on Haiti after the country was forced to take out giant loans from the United States and the United States. other international banks to pay reparations to France for the crime of self-liberation from French colonial rule and slavery.

Then, in 1914, using the issue of loan repayment as a pretext, U.S. Marines went to Haiti's central bank in Port-au-Prince and transported half of the country's gold reserves to Wall Street, as Katz details. The resulting unrest in Haiti in turn served as a pretext for an all-out invasion by the United States, which continued to occupy the country for nearly two decades and reimpose forced, unpaid labor, carried out under the threatens weapons, to build a road system. to ensure military and commercial control.

It feels a bit like slavery.

Haiti was also unable to break out of imperial stranglehold in the following decades, when, in the name of fighting communism, the United States provided support to Haitian despots François Papa Doc Duvalier and Jean-Claude Baby Doc Duvalier, who killed tens of thousands of people and imprisoned. and I have tortured many others.

They say that old habits die hard and that, true to form, the United States has continued to fuel physical and economic violence in Haiti to this day. Most guns and ammunition in Haiti come from the United States, which is a crucial context considering the ongoing gang brutality that has displaced more than 360,000 people. Thousands of people are left homeless and the threat of famine looms.

As for the ravages of U.S.-backed capitalism in Haiti, recall WikiLeaks' 2011 revelation that Barack Obama's administration campaigned to block an increase in the minimum wage for Haitian assembly zone workers earning 31 cents Of time.

In other words, it is not difficult to understand why large numbers of Haitians over the past century have found their country unlivable. And the role of the United States in this situation makes the current Guantanamo contingency plan even more criminal.

It remains to be seen, for the moment, if history repeats itself in this case and if the Haitian refugees are once again sent to an American military base on occupied Cuban territory. But whatever happens, there is unfortunately no contingency plan to end imperial hypocrisy.

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the editorial position of Al Jazeera.

