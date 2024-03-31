Item inflation in Phoenix compared to the United States





(Stacker) – The last two years, inflation has affected all Americans, but it has not been the same everywhere.

Inflation generally moves in unison across all regions, and the same has happened recently with runaway inflation. There are, however, slight differences in price developments between regional economies, which become more pronounced at the metropolitan level.

In Phoenix, annual inflation was 2.2% in February, compared to 3.2% nationally. Changes in house prices often lead to differences in inflation in various parts of the country.

It is in the West and South of the United States that the population has increased the most in recent years, creating an increased demand for housing and, therefore, a higher increase in the cost of housing and goods in general, according to an analysis by the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago.

Some other goods are not easy to transport or may be more sensitive to supply chain disruptions in certain regions. For example, when gas prices rise, transporting off-season produce to metros with colder temperatures becomes more expensive.

On the other hand, metropolises located in warmer climates could continue to grow by producing locally and would not experience the same increase in prices. Electricity costs can also vary widely, depending on the primary energy sources used in different metropolises and the global and environmental influences they face.

To get a better sense of these differences, Stacker used data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics to compare the change in the cost of 10 products in Phoenix to national price changes for the same items in February, the latest data available. Some metropolises only provide data for certain elements every other month; in these cases, January data was used and only annual inflation figures were available.

Read on to see how inflation for various products compares.

ApparelAnnual cost change in Phoenix: +3.1%Month-over-month cost change in Phoenix: No data availableCereals and baked goodsAnnual cost change in Phoenix: +1.3%Month-over-month cost change in Phoenix: -1 .8%Meat, poultry, fish and eggsAnnual cost change in Phoenix: -3.1%One-month cost change in Phoenix: +1.2%Fruit and vegetablesAnnual cost change in Phoenix: +5.5%Variation month-on-month cost change in Phoenix: -2.0%Non-alcoholic beverages and beverage materialsAnnual cost change in Phoenix: -0.2%One-month cost change in Phoenix: -1.3%HousingAnnual cost change in Phoenix: +2.8%One-month cost change in Phoenix: No data availableDairy and related productsAnnual cost change in Phoenix: -5.2%One-month cost change in Phoenix: -4.0%ElectricityAnnual cost change costs in Phoenix: +8.3%One-month cost change in Phoenix: No changePublic gasAnnual cost change in Phoenix: +8.8%One-month cost change in Phoenix: -1.3%GasolineAnnual cost change in Phoenix: -5.4%Variation in cost over one month in Phoenix: +4.7%

This story features data reporting and writing by Paxtyn Merten and is part of a series using data automation in 23 metros.

Copyright 2024 Stacker via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

