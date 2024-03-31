Key Takeaways About the Condition of America's Bridges and Their Role in the Economy





The rapid collapse of a Baltimore bridge, struck by a large cargo ship, highlighted the importance bridges play in the daily lives of many Americans.

Six construction workers who were on the bridge are presumed dead. Drivers of more than 30,000 vehicles that crossed the bridge daily must find a new route around or over the Patapsco River. And shipping at the Port of Baltimore will be halted for a while, forcing many businesses to find other ways to get their goods in and out of the United States.

Although the Interstate 695 bridge in Baltimore was in satisfactory condition before the maritime collision, thousands of other bridges are in poor condition across the United States due to aging piers, beams and structural components keys.

Here are some takeaways from an Associated Press analysis of more than 621,000 highway bridges measuring more than 20 feet long listed in the federal government's National Bridge Inventory.

THOUSANDS OF BAD BRIDGES

Inspectors rate bridges on a scale of 0 to 9, with 7 or higher being considered good. A poor rating reflects a 4 or lower on any part of a bridge's major components. An average rating is considered fair.

In the United States, about 42,400 bridges are in poor condition and carry about 167 million vehicles every day, according to the federal government. These poor bridges are on average 70 years old.

Of these bridges in poor condition, four-fifths have problems with their substructures (the legs that support them) or their superstructures (the arms supporting their load). And more than 15,800 bridges in poor condition were also listed in poor condition a decade ago, according to the AP analysis.

Iowa has the highest number of bridges in poor condition, followed by Pennsylvania, Illinois and Missouri.

WHY ARE BRIDGES COLLAPSING?

Although unusual, the collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore is not the first bridge to collapse after being struck by a ship. From 1960 to 2015, there were 35 major bridge collapses worldwide due to collisions with ships or barges, with a total of 342 people killed, according to a 2018 report from the World Association for Infrastructure. water transport. Eighteen of these collapses occurred in the United States.

Although this is also rare, bridges in poor condition can eventually collapse.

In January 2022, a bridge collapsed over Fern Hollow Creek in Pittsburgh, causing injuries but no deaths to the occupants of several vehicles there. Federal investigators determined that the bridge's steel legs were corroded, creating visible holes, but inspectors failed to assess the severity of the problem and the city failed to follow repeated recommendations.

This bridge did not collapse simply by an act of God. It collapsed due to a lack of maintenance and repairs, said Michael Graham, a member of the National Transportation Safety Board.

A BLOW FOR THE ECONOMY

When bridges close or collapse, there are financial consequences.

Thirteen people died and 145 others were injured when an Interstate 35 bridge collapsed over the Mississippi River in Minneapolis in 2007. A state analysis estimated that Minnesota's economy lost $60 million dollars in 2007-2008 due to increased travel times and operating costs for commuters and businesses.

The bridges in Providence, Rhode Island and Tacoma, Washington, are currently closed for safety reasons. Nearby businesses were affected as motorists diverted to other routes.

Marco Pacheco, owner of a liquor store along a main road in a Portuguese neighborhood in East Providence, said his business's revenue has fallen 20 percent since the bridge closed at the end of the 'last year. But he is even more concerned about the long-term consequences.

This traffic does not return instantly. People have reshaped their patterns, thought processes, etc., Pacheco said.

Washington business owners shared similar concerns about the indefinite closure of the Fishing Wars Memorial Bridge, in an industrial area near the Port of Tacoma. A bridge near Interstate 5 is a good alternative, but it means many motorists drive past an exit ramp without thinking about nearby businesses, such as a Harley-Davidson motorcycle store.

Is there a danger that exists? asked Harley-Davidson store owner Ed Wallace. Yes, absolutely, a very serious question for me as a business owner.

FEDERAL FUNDING

A massive infrastructure bill signed by President Joe Biden in 2021 dedicated $40 billion to bridges over five years, the largest investment dedicated to bridges in decades. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said the law already funds more than 7,800 bridge projects.

But even that will only put a dent in needed bridge repairs nationwide, estimated at $319 billion, according to the American Road & Transportation Builders Association.

Ultimately, America's bridges need a lot of work, Buttigieg told the AP after touring the closed Rhode Island bridge. He added: The sooner we can tackle these important bridges, the less likely they are to be abruptly taken out of service or, even worse, at risk of collapse.

___

This story has been corrected to show that the bridge that collapsed in Baltimore is on Interstate 695, not 895.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://apnews.com/article/infrastructure-poor-bridges-collapse-biden-699d6c5e7aee9af73a12c7f7d2297ed1 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos