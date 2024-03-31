Channel crossing: More than 5,000 people will arrive in the UK in small boats in 2024 as record start to year continues | political news





The number of people arriving in the UK by small boat exceeded 5,000 for the first time by the end of March.

More than 100 small boats have crossed the strait this year, according to government statistics.

The period from January to March 2024 has already proven to be the busiest first quarter on record.

Seven boats carrying 349 people arrived on Saturday 30 March. This allowed a total of 105 ships to sail and carry 4,993 passengers.

Since the figures were released, Sky News has observed enough crossings at Dover on Sunday to be confident that the number of small boat arrivals has already exceeded 5,000 in 2024.

Rishi Sunak's “pledge” to stop boats will become trickier to fulfill before the general election due to the increase in crossings.

Home Secretary James Cleverly sent a warning to the Church of England over the Easter weekend about asylum seekers using religious conversions to avoid returning to their home countries.

The controversy became more prominent following the case of Abdul Ezedi, a convicted sex offender who was granted asylum after a judge acknowledged that he had converted to Christianity.

Ezedi later became the main suspect in a chemical attack in London earlier this year. His body was found in the Thames River after a search.

Mr Cleverly told The Sun On Sunday: “Even the church said it shared the mission of stopping the boats.

“We met with senior church leaders and explained to them that conversion to Christianity does not guarantee granting of asylum. And we emphasized that there is a practical difference between welcoming new members into the flock and endorsing individuals in the asylum tribunal. I did.”

He added: “Allowing people to abuse the system risks undermining the invaluable work that Christians and the church do for our society every day – every day, today.”

Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby used his Easter sermon to preach about the need to confront “evil and suffering”. “Whether it’s the evil of smugglers, the county lines in our schools, or the pain and suffering of torn families,” sadness or anger or substance abuse.

He added, “The church is not a political party.”

About 26 Anglican bishops, including Mr Welby, sit in the House of Lords as Lords of the House of Lords.

Follow Sky News on WhatsApp

Follow Sky News to get all the latest news from around the UK and around the world.

Tap here

Use the Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

1:45 The ‘gullible clergy’ part of the asylum issue

They have been accused of opposing the government's plan to deport all asylum seekers to Rwanda.

Mr Welby said at a debate in January that “we can do better as a country” and that there was “no evidence” to support claims that the Church of England was “subverting the asylum system” by allowing fake Christian conversions. said.

Labor said the latest figures showed “a major tragedy waiting to happen”.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.sky.com/story/channel-crossings-more-than-5-000-people-have-arrived-in-uk-on-small-boats-in-2024-as-record-start-to-year-continues-13105252 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos