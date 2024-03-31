US oil suppliers dominate OPEC+ markets around the world





(Bloomberg) – One of the main beneficiaries of sanctions on Russian and Venezuelan oil? American suppliers have established themselves in markets once dominated by OPEC and its allies.

Most read on Bloomberg

U.S. oil exports have set five new monthly records since Western countries began imposing sanctions on Russia in 2022. And with trade restrictions on Venezuela expected to be renewed in April, U.S. barrels are starting to replace the crude sanctioned by India, one of the largest buyers of illicit oil. oil.

The move underscores how sanctions have helped U.S. crude capture market share around the world. While American oil has long been the world's benchmark flexible barrel, the disruption of energy flows after Russia's invasion of Ukraine has created a new attraction for American barrels. Shipments to Europe and Asia then surged, turning the United States into one of the world's largest exporters.

READ MORE: Sanctions finally start to hurt Moscow's oil supply chain

Record U.S. production, just as OPEC and its allies are cutting their own supplies, has also helped U.S. producers gain a greater foothold in foreign markets. Physical oil prices reflect this, with WTI in Houston trading near its highest levels since October and sour benchmark Mars not far behind.

U.S. production is growing while OPEC and Russian production is falling, so the U.S., by definition, will have more market share, said Gary Ross, a veteran oil consultant turned hedge fund manager at Black Gold Investors LLC.

India, the third largest importer of crude oil and second buyer of Moscow after China, is the latest market to see an influx of American oil. U.S. shipments to India are expected to rise in March to their highest level in almost a year, according to data from crude tracking firm Kpler.

The story continues

At the same time, Russian oil imports have fallen by about 800,000 barrels per day since last year's peak, according to Bloomberg's oil tanker tracker. Russian shipments could decline further as Indian oil refiners no longer accept cargoes from tankers owned by state-owned Sovcomflot PJSC, which was recently sanctioned by the United States.

READ: India stops Russian oil supplies from sanctioned oil giant

Although U.S. supplies cannot entirely replace Russian crude due to differences in oil quality and travel times, there is certainly a shift toward extracting more U.S. crude, said Matt Smith, senior analyst. American oil at Kpler.

Indian refiners have also suspended purchases from Venezuela before the US sanctions waiver expires in the middle of next month. These supplies are now on track to reach their lowest levels this year.

READ: Indian buyers of Venezuelan oil stop imports due to sanctions fears

Even before the latest round of trade restrictions, the United States had quickly become a key supplier to Asia, where U.S. imports hit an annual record last year, according to the EIA.

And in Europe, which has largely avoided Russian oil since the start of the war in Ukraine, U.S. shipments will reach a record 2.2 million barrels per day in March, according to ship tracking data compiled by Bloomberg.

Of course, Europe's appeal is not entirely due to sanctions. Imports to the Netherlands have surged since West Texas Intermediate was included in the dated Brent benchmark last year, ensuring that American crude would become part of the European diet.

READ: World's biggest oil price gets influx of US crude

But shipments increased sharply after sanctions were imposed as European countries sought non-Russian sources of supply. U.S. imports to France jumped nearly 40% between 2021 and 2023, while those to Spain increased 134%.

As U.S. production continues to gradually grow, each additional barrel produced will likely be exported, Kplers Smith said.

–With help from Julian Lee.

Most read from Bloomberg Businessweek

2024 Bloomberg LP

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://finance.yahoo.com/news/us-oil-suppliers-muscling-opec-130000451.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos