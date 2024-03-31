US sends more weapons to Israel as calls for ceasefire grow





The United States is sending a new round of bombs to Israel, two senior administration officials told NBC News, undermining the Biden administration's public expressions of frustration with Israel's conduct in the war and its own efforts to negotiate a ceasefire.

The bombs are part of a weapons package that was approved for Israel years ago but is only now being implemented and includes more than 1,800 2,000-pound Mark 84 (MK84) bombs and approximately 500 500-pound Mark 82 (MK82) bombs, the officials said.

The delivery of the weapons package was first reported by the Washington Post.

The Mark 84 and 82 are dumb bombs that can be converted to precision-guided bombs using a guidance kit provided by the United States in the past.

Even with precise guidance, these bombs will likely result in civilian deaths, and Israel is believed to have used them in its Gaza campaign.

These are bombs capable of destroying entire blocks, a senior administration official said of the MK84 bombs.

The delivery comes as U.S. officials said Israel had provided assurances to Washington that it was using U.S.-supplied weapons within the laws of war.

Israel receives $3.8 billion in annual military aid from the United States, but criticism is growing over Washington's continued supply of weapons to Israel six months after the start of the war, amid of international monitoring of Israeli military tactics in Gaza and a growing number of civilian deaths.

Ceasefire negotiations are expected to resume between Israel and Hamas on Sunday in the Egyptian capital, Cairo, according to national Al-Qahera television. However, a Hamas official told NBC News on Sunday that the group would not be present. The Israeli prime minister's office confirmed to NBC News that talks would resume next week. Any new deal would likely result in a lengthy pause in fighting in exchange for the release of some of the estimated 140 hostages still held by Hamas. Ongoing efforts by mediators have stalled, and since the last truce in November, there has been no indication that the two sides have moved closer to an agreement.

Last week, the United Nations Security Council passed a symbolic resolution calling for an immediate ceasefire between Israel and Hamas after the United States abstained from the vote, angering Israel. This came after the United States vetoed several previous resolutions calling for an end to hostilities.

As the Biden administration's public frustration with the Israeli government's handling of the war appears to grow, U.S. efforts to achieve a ceasefire will be overshadowed by the revelation that it continues to send Israel powerful bombs known to cause serious harm to civilians. .

In the six months of fighting following the October 7 attacks, more than 32,000 people have been killed in Gaza, and thousands more are trapped under rubble and presumed dead, according to Palestinian officials.

The fighting has destroyed hospitals, schools and other civilian infrastructure, displacing the vast majority of enclaves, more than 2 million people. But Israel maintained there would be no turning back until all of Hamas was destroyed, and it continued its military offensive in defiance of increasingly harsh demands for a ceasefire. from world leaders and international organizations, amid declining support for Israel's war on Hamas. world.

Last week, the UN special rapporteur on the occupied Palestinian territories determined that hostilities had already reached the level of genocide.

The Israeli military said on Sunday that it was continuing specific operational activities in the area of ​​Gaza's main hospital, which it said is used as a Hamas hub. Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City has been under raid by the Israeli army for almost two weeks, raising questions about the fate of civilians sheltering there. The Israeli army said on Saturday it had eliminated four Hamas officials at the hospital.

Officials in Gaza said on Saturday that the Al-Shifa operation had so far left 400 people dead. NBC News was unable to verify this number and reached out to the Israeli military for comment. The raid is also delaying a new World Health Organization mission to the hospital, its head, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, said Saturday, noting that three previous missions had been refused.

Reportedly, 100 patients and 50 health workers are still inside the non-functional facility, which is rife with hostilities, Tedrossa told X. We are extremely concerned for their condition and safety.

Gaza authorities said more than 1,000 homes near Al-Shifa had been targeted.

The Ajour family home behind the hospital is among them, illustrating the civilian toll and calling into question the IDF's assertion that its attacks are targeted. The house was hit last week, killing seven people. A small child was the only survivor, and other children feared being buried under the rubble. Civil defense officers told NBC News they could not search for people trapped inside because there was no coordination with the Red Cross and the fighting in the area was too dangerous.

Hamas authorities in Gaza also accused Israel on Sunday of bombing tents housing displaced people and journalists inside the walls of the Al-Aqsa Martyrs' Hospital in the Deir al-Balah region. , in central Gaza, causing deaths and injuries. The Israeli military said its planes struck an Islamic Jihad operational command center that operated from the hospital courtyard. NBC News has geotagged footage showing the aftermath of the attack in the hospital courtyard, including medical staff helping the injured and at least one injured person lying on the ground, but is unable to independently confirm the conflicting accounts of the attack.

Hostilities continue to prevent aid from reaching those in need inside Gaza. As trucks carrying desperately needed food continue to slowly arrive at Israeli-controlled land border crossings, a second convoy of three ships and a barge carrying 400 tons of food and other supplies left Cyprus this weekend . World Central Kitchen, the charity behind the operation, said the latest delivery contained enough food to prepare more than a million meals. The organization's first ship carrying the aid arrived in Gaza two weeks ago, in the first such maritime delivery since the start of the conflict.

Palestinian health officials reported earlier this month that 27 children had died from malnutrition and dehydration in Gaza, but the actual number of famine deaths is likely much higher, Palestinian health officials warned. United Nations, and it is expected to become heavier. A report released by the Integrated Food Security Classification earlier this month indicated that famine was imminent in northern Gaza and that the famine threshold for acute food insecurity had already been significantly exceeded.

