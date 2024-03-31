Gold, Stocks, Bitcoin, US Dollar, Euro, Pound Sterling, Yen. What awaits us?





Most Read: Eurozone Outlook – Market Sentiment Signals for EUR/USD, EUR/GBP, EUR/JPY

The first quarter of 2024 wrote a chapter in market history. The relentless AI hype has propelled tech-heavy indexes to dizzying new heights, with giants like Nvidia, Alphabet and Microsoft riding the wave of investor euphoria.

Additionally, expectations regarding the Federal Reserve's monetary policy outlook supported risk assets. Although the Fed maintained its stance throughout the first quarter, policymakers indicated they were close to regaining greater confidence in the inflation outlook to begin reducing borrowing costs, after one of the most aggressive tightening cycles in decades between 2022 and 2023.

Against this backdrop, the S&P 500 index jumped 10.15%, closing at an all-time high of 5,254. Likewise, the Nasdaq 100 saw significant gains, albeit at a slightly slower pace, climbing by 8.5%, building on the 14% increase observed during the October-December 2023 period.

For an in-depth look at the outlook for gold and silver, download our Q2 trading forecast now!

Recommended by Diego Colman

Get your free gold forecast

Elsewhere, gold, which encountered difficulties at the start of the year, embarked on a strong bullish reversal from mid-February. The rally, driven in part by speculation that the FOMC would prioritize economic growth over inflation concerns and begin easing its stance as early as June, drove the precious metal to an all-time high above $2,200 late March.

US stock indices and gold performance in the first quarter

Source: TradingView

In the foreign exchange arena, the US dollar has demonstrated notable strength against its major peers, particularly against the Japanese yen. USD/JPY, for example, climbed more than 7% throughout the first quarter, getting tantalizingly close to the psychological level of 152.00, the line in the sand for the Japanese government.

The yen was unable to benefit from support from the Bank of Japan's decision to abandon negative rates, as the institution said financial conditions would remain accommodative for the foreseeable future. Traders interpreted this dovish signal as a sign of a slow normalization cycle for the country, which would maintain its yield disadvantage compared to other economies.

For a complete overview of the technical and fundamental outlook for the US Dollar, request your free Q2 trade forecast now!

Recommended by Diego Colman

Get your free USD forecast

Looking ahead, we anticipate changes in market dynamics driven by a global trend toward looser monetary policy, assuming there are no significant upside inflationary surprises. This can provide support for risky assets, particularly in the context of improved and stabilized economic growth. At the same time, the U.S. dollar could fall, but its downside would be limited if other central banks end up adopting a more dovish outlook than the Fed.

The second quarter promises a whirlwind of market forces, paving the way for exciting trading opportunities in currencies, commodities and cryptos. Will recent trends continue or will new players emerge? For expert insights into the catalysts shaping the second quarter, dive into DailyFX's comprehensive technical and fundamental forecasts. Your next winning trade awaits to unlock the potential!

If you're looking for a broader perspective on U.S. stock indexes, be sure to download our Q4 stock trading guide. It’s your gateway to a wealth of much-needed ideas and information.

Recommended by Diego Colman

Get your free stock forecasts

TECHNICAL AND FUNDAMENTAL FORECASTS FOR Q2

Australian Dollar Q2 Fundamental Forecast: AUD/USD Long Downtrend May Finally Ease

This article focuses on the fundamental outlook for the Australian dollar, analyzing market catalysts and key factors expected to exert significant influence on the currency's dynamics in the second quarter.

Japanese Yen Technical Forecast for Q2: USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, GBP/JPY at Critical Time

This article explores the Japanese Yen's technical outlook for the second quarter across three key pairs: USD/JPY, EUR/JPY and GBP/JPY. The article considers both price action dynamics and market sentiment for a comprehensive and holistic perspective.

Sterling Q2 Fundamental Outlook: Will the Bank of England Join the Rate Cut Club in Q2?

The Bank of England's monetary policy committee took a dovish stance at its latest meeting, sparking debate over whether policymakers can bring forward their first interest rate cut. Interest rate expectations could have a big impact on the British pound in the second quarter.

Stock Technical Outlook for Q2: Record Stocks Show No Signs of Slowing Down

After reaching several all-time highs, American indices are now trading around new highs, without any sign of fatigue. Fibonacci projections provide an indication of where prices might be heading.

Second Quarter Crude Oil Fundamental Forecast OPEC Cuts Will Keep Prices Supported

Crude oil prices could continue to rise in the second quarter of 2024, but they remain subject to the considerable short-term uncertainty that weighed on them at the start of the year.

Cryptocurrency technical forecasts for the second quarter: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana. What awaits us?

In this article, we explore the second quarter technical outlook for Bitcoin, Ethereum and Solana, analyzing sentiment and key price thresholds to watch in the near term.

Gold Q2 Fundamental Forecast: In Neutral Waters – Neither Bullish nor Bearish

This article provides an in-depth analysis of the fundamental outlook for gold prices in the second quarter, examining critical market themes and key factors that could play a central role in shaping the trajectory of the precious metal.

Euro technical forecast for the second quarter: EUR/USD, EUR/GBP and EUR/JPY

EUR/USD has had a bumpy ride so far this year, with the most actively traded currency pair starting the year just off a six-month high before sliding to a multi-week low in mid-February. Find out what the second trimester has in store for you.

US Dollar Q2 Forecast: Dollar to Advance as Major Central Banks Consider Rate Cuts

The US dollar performed phenomenally in the first quarter – a trend that is likely to continue, but perhaps to a lesser extent now that growth is moderating and rate cuts are becoming increasingly significant.

Hone your trading skills and stay proactive in your approach. Request EUR/USD forecasts for an in-depth analysis of the fundamental and technical outlook for the Euro!

Recommended by Diego Colman

Get your free EUR forecasts

element inside element. This is probably not what you wanted to do! Instead, load your apps' JavaScript bundle into the element.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dailyfx.com/news/markets-q2-outlook-gold-stocks-bitcoin-us-dollar-euro-pound-yen-whats-ahead-20240331.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos