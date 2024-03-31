Crews begin removing steel from collapsed US bridge





Baltimore, Maryland

Crews of engineers work Saturday on the complex process of cutting and lifting the first section of twisted steel from the collapsed Francis Scott Key Bridge in Maryland.

The bridge collapsed into the Patapsco River on Tuesday after a massive cargo ship crashed into one of its main supports.

Sparks could be seen flying from a section of bent and crumpled steel Saturday afternoon. The U.S. Coast Guard confirmed that work has begun to remove part of the toppled structure.

Crews are carefully measuring and cutting steel from the broken bridge before attaching straps so it can be lifted onto a barge and floated, Coast Guard Rear Adm. Shannon Gilreath said Saturday.

Seven floating cranes, including a massive one capable of lifting 1,000 tons, ten tugboats, nine barges, eight rescue vessels and five Coast Guard boats are on site in the waters southeast of Baltimore.

Each movement affects what happens next and, ultimately, how long it will take to clear all the debris and reopen the ship channel and blocked Baltimore Harbor, Maryland Gov. Wes Moore said.

“I can't stress enough the importance of today and the first movement of this bridge and the wreck. This is going to be a remarkably complicated process,” Moore said.

Cranes stand at the Tradepoint Atlantic Terminal near the wreck of the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore, Maryland, March 30, 2024, in Baltimore.

Undeterred by the cold morning weather, longtime Baltimore resident Randy Lichtenberg and others took photos with their cellphones or simply stared quietly at the broken pieces of the bridge, which including its steel trusses, weigh up to 4,000 tons.

“I wouldn't want to be in that water. It has to be cold. It's hard work,” Lichtenberg said from a spot on the river called Sparrows Point.

The shock of waking up Tuesday morning to video of what he called an iconic part of the Baltimore skyline falling into the water gave way to sadness.

“It never hits you that fast. It's just amazing,” Lichtenberg said.

And after

One of crews' first goals on the water is to open a smaller auxiliary channel so tugboats and other small barges can move freely. Teams also want to stabilize the site so divers can continue their search for four workers missing and presumed dead.

Two workers were rescued from the water in the hours after the bridge collapsed Tuesday morning, and the bodies of two others were found in a van that fell and was submerged in the river. They had filled potholes on the bridge, and although police were able to stop vehicle traffic after the ship stopped, they were unable to reach the construction crew from Mexico, Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador.

The crew of the cargo ship Dali, managed by Synergy Marine Group, remains on board with debris from the deck surrounding it. They are safe and are being questioned. They keep the ship running as they will be needed to move it out of the canal once the debris is removed. The vessel is owned by Grace Ocean Private Ltd. and was chartered by Danish shipping giant Maersk.

The collision and collapse appear to be an accident that occurred after the ship lost power. Federal and state investigators are still trying to determine why.

Allaying concerns about possible pollution from the accident, Adam Ortiz, the Environmental Protection Agency's regional administrator for the Mid-Atlantic region, said there was no indication in the water of releases ship's assets or materials hazardous to human health.

Bridge reconstruction, economy

Officials are also trying to determine how to manage the economic impact of a closed port and the shutdown of a major highway. The bridge was completed in 1977 and carried Interstate 695 around southeast Baltimore.

Maryland transportation officials are considering rebuilding the bridge, promising to consider innovative designs or construction materials to hopefully shorten a project that could take years.

President Joe Biden's administration approved $60 million in immediate aid and promised the federal government would pay the full cost of rebuilding.

Marine traffic at the Port of Baltimore remains suspended, but the Maryland Port Authority said trucks are still being processed at marine terminals.

The loss of a road that carried 30,000 vehicles a day and port disruptions will affect not only thousands of dockworkers and commuters, but also U.S. consumers, who are likely to feel the impact of delivery delays. The port handles more cars and more agricultural equipment than any other U.S. facility.

