US company AT&T claims data of 73 million customers leaked on dark web | Telecommunications news





At least 7.6 million existing AT&T account holders and 65.4 million former users were affected by the breach, according to the company.

Personal information belonging to millions of past and present AT&T customers has been leaked online, including Social Security numbers (SSN), passcodes and contact details, the multinational company says.

In a statement released Saturday, the United States' largest telecommunications network said a dataset recently discovered on the dark web contained information on approximately 7.6 million current AT&T account holders and 65.4 million former users, totaling approximately 73 million affected accounts.

It's unclear whether the breach came from AT&T or one of its vendors, the company said.

To the best of our knowledge, the compromised data appears to be from 2019 or earlier and does not contain personal financial information or call history, the statement added.

The 7.6 million existing account holders whose sensitive personal information was compromised were to be notified of the breach by AT&T. The company said it had already reset the passcodes and was investigating the incident.

Thank you for contacting us. A number of AT&T passcodes have been compromised. Our teams are working with external cybersecurity experts to analyze the situation and we have reset the access codes. Learn more: https://t.co/tOZWNMOBen.

AT&T (@ATT) March 31, 2024

In addition to passcodes and SSNs, the hacked data likely included email and postal addresses, phone numbers and dates of birth, AT&T added.

Reports of this breach first surfaced on a hacking forum almost two weeks ago. It's unclear whether the leak is related to a similar breach in 2021 that was widely reported but which AT&T has not acknowledged.

A hacker claimed at the time to have access to the data of 70 million AT&T customers, including their names, addresses, phone numbers, SSN and date of birth.

Auction data on a hacking forum revealed that the hacker attempted to sell the stolen information for thousands of dollars.

If they evaluate this and they have made the wrong choice on this, and several years have passed without them being able to notify affected customers, it is likely that the company will soon face class action lawsuits, cybersecurity expert Troy Hunt told The Associated Press. agency.

Troy, the creator of Have I Been Pwned? A website that alerts its subscribers to data breaches said in a blog post that at least 153,000 of its customers were affected.

The Dallas-based company faced challenges in early February after an outage temporarily interrupted cell phone service for thousands of users.

AT&T blamed the incident on a technical coding error and not a malicious attack. Other networks have also been affected, but AT&T appears to be hit the hardest.

