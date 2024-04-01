Massive thunderstorms and tornadoes expected in the United States





An Easter storm system that brought flash flood warnings to Los Angeles and heavy rain and snow in the mountains across much of the rest of California has its eyes on the heartland to begin the first week of April as it develops an area of ​​low pressure in the central plains on Monday.

Forecast models show the first widespread severe weather event will be centered over the central United States on Monday before sliding east and impacting areas such as the Tennessee and Ohio valleys on Tuesday . Thunderstorms can contain devastating wind gusts, frequent lightning and tornadoes.

“What starts in the West must eventually come to the East,” said FOX meteorologist Jane Minar. “All that energy, as it moves throughout the weekend on the Four Corners, takes on a second life as it expands across the central United States.”

Monday's forecast: Much of the country faces extreme weather risks

Nearly 50 million Americans are included in the severe weather risk zone Monday.

This comes as an influx of moisture from the Gulf of Mexico and a favorable atmosphere are expected to contribute to a severe and widespread threat through the evening for parts of the Southern Plains, northeastward, up in the middle of the Mississippi Valley.

All hazards, including large hail, wind damage and tornadoes, will be possible. The serious threat is expected to affect parts of the Ohio Valley Monday evening.

A spring storm will move east from California into the Midwest and Plains. FOX Weather

Communities including Oklahoma City, Tulsa and Norman in Oklahoma, as well as Springfield and Columbia in Missouri, face a Level 3 out of 5 severe weather threat, the storm forecast center said from NOAA.

With the most dominant supercells in central and eastern Oklahoma, there is a possibility of hailstones exceeding 2 inches in diameter, the SPC said.

The threat of severe weather is expected to linger well past sunset Monday, meaning some tornadoes could be nocturnal. Nighttime tornadoes are twice as likely to cause fatalities as those that occur during the day.

On the north side of the storm system, snow and freezing rain pose potential threats from the north-central Plains on Sunday, extending into the Upper Midwest and Great Lakes region on Monday, according to the FOX Forecast Center.

Kentucky is likely to be hit hard by the storm. FOX Weather Forecast Tuesday: Severe storms work east

Monday's lingering showers and thunderstorms and cell rearrangement in the Tennessee and Ohio valleys are expected to be the main themes Tuesday.

Tuesday's increased threat area extends from Ohio to northern Mississippi and Alabama.

The area includes communities such as Nashville, Tennessee and Louisville, Kentucky.

Like Monday, the FOX Forecast Center warned that all modes of severe weather would be possible. The geographic scope is expected to be reduced compared to the threat zone on Monday.

“The key message here is, as we follow what happens with the rain this weekend in the West, don't lose sight of the start of the new week, the start of the new month,” Minar said . “This April, make sure your FOX Weather app is downloaded and these alerts are turned on.”

Beyond Tuesday, predictability is too low to categorize a given community as facing increased threat.

Showers and thunderstorms will continue to occur until the frontal boundary exists on the East Coast by Thursday.

The month of April typically sees an increase in severe weather events, as seasonal air masses clash over the eastern half of the country. In fact, the month is typically the second busiest for tornadoes, just behind May.

More active severe weather in April typically occurs when the El Nio Southern Oscillation is in a La Nia phase, which is the opposite of the El Nio the world is currently in.

