15 places in the US that just lost their total solar eclipse while Texas gained one

If you read my recent article “Why Your Total Solar Eclipse Chart Is Suddenly Wrong,” you might be wondering exactly which places in the path of totality lost their total solar eclipse.

It's a long list.

The path of totality will average about 9,200 miles long and 185 miles wide, so it will pass through hundreds of towns and some major cities.

A new eclipse map based on an updated figure of the sun's radius was published recently by John Irwin, a master in eclipse calculations.

For some places, it's a must-have.

None of this should alarm anyone considering moving deeper into the path of totality, but if your home or school is the grazing zone, then…go April 8! You won't regret experiencing even a few seconds of totality.

Here are 15 places in the United States and Canada where the path of totality will likely be narrower than previously thought, by about 2,000 feet/600 meters, meaning some people who previously expected a quick glimpse of the solar corona will now completely miss the totality.

In all of these maps, the red line is the classic limit of the path of totality and the orange line is the new limit that uses the last number for the sun's radius. If there is a red arrow, it means a loss. A green arrow is a win.

The “new” path of totality is the orange line, both meaning Denton, Texas and Effingham, Illinois… [+] lose a total solar eclipse.

Google Earth/Google/Eclipse plots by John Irwin, Xavier Jubier, Fred Espenak Texas and Illinois: northern boundary

The new map has alarming consequences for cities carved out at the edges of the path of totality. Denton, in the far north of the Dallas-Fort Worth metro complex, experiences a 99.95% partial solar eclipse. The advice was already to travel southeast to the southern half of Lewisville Lake for a short total. Now we have to go a little further to make sure. It's a similar story in Effingham, Illinois.

The “new” path of totality is the orange line, which means that four “outlying” Indiana cities all lose… [+] a total solar eclipse.

Google Earth/Google/eclipse plots by John Irwin, Xavier Jubier, Fred Espenak Indiana: Northern Limit

Those southeast of Kokomo, Indiana, will see totality for a few seconds, but fewer people will see it than previously thought. It's the same with far southeast Frankfort, while Crawfordsville is just inside the path but has a very short totality. These latter northern suburbs are now out of the way.

Fort Wayne, Indiana, is now further out of the way than it was before.

The “new” path of totality is the orange line, which means that these four destinations in Canada lose… [+] a total solar eclipse.

Google Earth/Google/eclipse plots by John Irwin, Xavier Jubier, Fred Espenak Canada: Northern Limit

Montreal, Canada's Garden City and its park which contains the Olympic Village and Olympic Stadium are in the path of totality on standard eclipse maps. On Irwins, it's just outside.

In Newfoundland, one of the last places expected to see totality in North America, Lumsden Beach will no longer be.

The “new” path of totality is the orange line, which means these three Ohio cities are losing some… [+] total solar eclipse.

Google Earth/Google/eclipse plots by John Irwin, Xavier Jubier, Fred Espenak Ohio: southern boundary

On the southern boundary, the picture is more mixed, with the new boundary beyond the old boundary until the lines converge in Arkansas, then diverge.

In Ohio, there are three outlying cities whose CBDs should be avoided on April 8. That remains the case, it's just a little more extreme now.

The “new” path of totality is the orange line, signifying the three Finger Lakes region of New York, along… [+] with Rome, all will lose a total solar eclipse.

Google Earth/Google/eclipse plots by John Irwin, Xavier Jubier, Fred Espenak New York: Southern Limit

New York's Finger Lakes region, many of its lakes, already frustratingly divided by the path of totality, now seem even less endowed with totality.

You might think it doesn't matter, but there are already many roadside protests planned, as well as many schools located nearby. Fortunately, St. Michaels School in Penn Yann, New York, is still just within the limit.

Instead of being split in two at the side of the road, Rome and New York now seem almost entirely outside of it.

The “new” path of totality is the orange line, which means that San Antonio and Austin, Texas, oppose each other… [+] trend and get a total solar eclipse.

Google Earth/Google/eclipse plots by John Irwin, Xavier Jubier, Fred Espenak Texas: Southern Boundary

There are, however, two distinct winners of the new card. Although San Antonio still requires great caution on April 8 to observe totality, the path of totality appears to have widened slightly in its favor.

It's a similar case in Austin, where the southeast region of the city is slightly reduced to totality. Its airport is still missing, but where its McKinney Falls State Park once stood outside the path of totality, it is suddenly there.

For the latest news on all aspects of the April 8 total solar eclipse in North America, check out my main feed for new articles every day.

I wish you clear skies and wide eyes.

