



There may be snow later this month. Photo: Alami

The Met Office has warned that snow could fall in parts of England in April, despite the start of spring still weeks away.

Although temperatures have started to warm in recent days, there has been plenty of rain and even snow this week across the country, including Scotland and Wales.

The Korea Meteorological Administration said temperatures are expected to remain mild in April, but snow could still fall.

The long-term forecast for April 4 to April 13 says: “Light rain or showers are likely for all areas for most of the day, with snow likely for some time in the northern highlands.”

The vast valley landscape features snow-capped mountains and hills. Photo: Alami

But don't worry. Even if it snows, it won't be permanent. In fact, it looks like sunny weather is coming.

The second half of the long-range forecast, which runs from April 14 to 28, says: “It is also reasonable to expect drier and clearer weather.”

They added that temperatures will remain average for this time of year.

Britons could end the month on a warm note. Photo: Getty

The highest daytime temperature in April is around 12C. However, by the end of the month temperatures can rise to around 15-16C and up to 21C.

According to the Met Office, the hottest April day since 1949 was recorded on the 19th in London's St. James' Park, reaching 29.1 degrees.

