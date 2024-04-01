ISIS attack in Moscow raises fears of plots in the United States and Europe





ISIS-K's deadly attack on a Moscow concert hall last week raises fears that the terrorist group's plots, once limited to Afghanistan, could be carried out in the United States and Europe – and sooner than foreseen.

The Islamic State of Khorasan, or ISIS-K, the Central Asian branch of the Islamic State terrorist group, claimed responsibility for killing at least 143 people and wounding more than 100 others when four gunmen stormed into the theater of Crocus City Hall in Moscow, just before a concert on March 23.

The high-profile attack, the deadliest against Russia in two decades, is all the more shocking given that the group had limited ability to carry out attacks beyond the Middle East just a few years ago. Experts warn that the speed with which ISIS-K was able to expand the scope of its attacks must be taken seriously.

“I hesitate to say, 'Oh, this is an imminent threat to the American homeland,' but the fact that [ISIS-K] was able to evolve from this group that was generally limited to Afghanistan and surrounding areas, and now it's linked to all these plots way beyond Afghanistan, including in Europe, I think it's pretty concerning,” said Michael Kugelman of the Washington, D.C.-based Wilson Center.

Created in 2014, ISIS-K seeks to create a Muslim caliphate in Afghanistan, Pakistan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan. The group, known for its extreme brutality, was formed by a group of disaffected Taliban militants from Afghanistan and Pakistan who eventually began recruiting more widely in Central Asia.

The group was hit when the Islamic State lost its caliphate in Iraq and Syria in 2017 after a brutal battle in Mosul, Iraq, fought by U.S., Iraqi and Kurdish forces. They were further reduced by NATO airstrikes in 2018.

Yet ISIS offshoots have continued to spread across the world into uncontrolled areas, according to Kabir Taneja of India's leading think tank, the Observer Research Foundation.

ISIS “has continued to thrive in other parts of the world, areas that most people may not care too much about,” Taneja said. This may have made the “threat seem less, lax or impotent”, but “ISIS-aligned groups in Afghanistan, the African Sahel, Mozambique and even Syria, have slowly risen to prominence in these regions of the world. .”

Kugelman said ISIS-K is probably currently the most active and powerful regional affiliate of the Islamic State.

ISIS-K has focused most of its attacks on Afghanistan, including the August 2021 bombing outside the Abbey Gate of Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul during the US evacuation from Afghanistan. The bombing — which killed at least 183 people, including 170 Afghan civilians and 13 U.S. service members — “kind of woke the world up to the threat that the group posed,” Kugelman said.

Other notable attacks include a suicide bombing outside the Russian Embassy in Kabul in September 2022 and a double suicide bombing on January 3 in Kerman, Iran, which killed nearly 100 people during a ceremony for the anniversary of the death of Qassem Soleimani, former army chief. the elite Quds Force within Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

The United States firmly views the group as an ongoing threat, with U.S. Central Command chief Gen. Michael Kurilla warning lawmakers last March that ISIS-K was rapidly building up its ability to conduct “external operations” in Europe and in Asia.

Attacks in the United States are not as likely, he said, but he predicted that ISIS-K would be able to strike U.S. and Western interests outside Afghanistan “in just six months and with little or no warning.”

And in September 2023, the Department of Homeland Security released its annual threat assessment that the United States was at “elevated risk” of a terrorist attack, naming ISIS-K as the likely perpetrator.

Europe is also on high alert after the Moscow attack, with Italy and France having increased their security levels following the shootings.

To make matters even more tense, ISIS spokesman Abu Huthaifa al-Ansar on Thursday called on his supporters to target “crusaders”, particularly in Europe and the United States. The propaganda was released to mark the 10th anniversary of ISIS first announcing its caliphate in Iraq and Syria.

U.S. officials, meanwhile, say they remain vigilant about the evolving threat posed by the inclusion of ISIS-K and other terrorist groups.

“The Department of Defense has not taken its eyes off ISIS,” Pentagon press secretary Maj. Gen. Pat Ryder said Thursday.

But that vigilance is hampered by Washington's reduced ability to develop intelligence against ISIS-K and other extremist groups in Afghanistan due to the U.S. withdrawal from the country in 2021.

“When the United States left Afghanistan more than two years ago, it was clearly written that ISIS-K posed a significant threat, and that the threat would increase in the absence of the United States” , declared the ambassador of the Atlantic Council. Nathan Sales, former counterterrorism coordinator at the State Department.

He added: “I think we are in a very difficult position right now in terms of our ability to collect actionable intelligence on the group, let alone take action. . . We simply do not have the means in Afghanistan to collect and act and this is a very frightening situation at a time when ISIS-K is developing the capabilities necessary to pursue its intent to strike its enemies. »

This thinking was echoed by Senator Marco Rubio (R-Florida), who last week linked the Moscow attack to US-Mexico border policy, saying on “This Week” that ABC that it was a “common sense” for-profit project. a human trafficking group with reported ties to ISIS “will almost certainly use [their network] to move agents” in the country.

“I'm not claiming that there is an imminent threat to the United States, but I am saying that the border situation and the existence of this network poses a threat to the United States,” said Rubio, vice president of the Senate Intelligence Committee.

Sales said that while the porosity of the southern border is a real concern, it is not the only one.

“We must also be concerned that terrorists are entering the country by other means, either because they were able to obtain a visa at a consulate abroad or because they were able to exploit a vulnerability in the visa waiver program and travel from abroad without going through visa screening,” he said. “Terrorists can take several routes to carry out operations here at home. »

