China Continues Efforts to Influence US Elections, Sounds Alarm





Secret Chinese accounts are posing as U.S. supporters of former President Donald J. Trump, promoting conspiracy theories, stoking domestic divisions and attacking President Biden ahead of the November election, according to researchers and government officials.

These accounts signal a potential tactical shift in how Beijing aims to influence US politics, with a greater willingness to target specific candidates and parties, including Mr Biden.

Echoing Russia's influence campaign ahead of the 2016 election, China appears to be attempting to exploit partisan divisions to undermine the Biden administration's policies, despite recent efforts by both countries to lower tension in their relationships.

Some Chinese accounts pose as ardent Trump fans, including one in X who claimed to be a father, husband and son who were MAGA all along!! The accounts mocked Mr Biden's age and shared fake images of him in a prison jumpsuit, or claimed Mr Biden was a satanist pedophile while promoting Mr Trump's Make America Great Again slogan .

I've never seen anything like this before, said Elise Thomas, a senior analyst at the Institute for Strategic Dialogue, a nonprofit research organization that discovered a small group of fake accounts posing as supporters of Trump.

Ms. Thomas and other researchers linked the new activity to a long-running network of accounts connected to the Chinese government known as Spamouflage. Several of the accounts they detailed previously posted pro-Beijing content in Mandarin only to resurface in recent months under the guise of real Americans writing in English.

In a separate project, the Foundation for Defense of Democracies, a Washington research organization, identified 170 inauthentic pages and accounts on Facebook that also spread anti-American messages, including targeted attacks on Mr. Biden.

This effort better captured the attention of actual users and became more difficult for researchers to identify than previous Chinese efforts to influence public opinion in the United States. Although researchers say the overall political direction of the campaign remains unclear, it raises the possibility that the Chinese government is calculating that a second Trump presidency, despite his sometimes hostile statements against the country, might be preferable to a second term of Biden.

China's activity has already raised alarms within the US government.

In February, the Office of the Director of National Intelligence reported that China was expanding its influence campaigns to sow doubt about U.S. leadership, undermine democracy and expand Beijing's influence. The report expresses concern that Beijing may use increasingly sophisticated methods to try to influence U.S. elections to head off criticism of China.

Ms. Thomas, who has studied China's information operations for years, said the new effort suggested a more subtle and sophisticated approach than previous campaigns. It was the first time, she said, that she had encountered Chinese accounts so convincingly presenting themselves as Americans supporting Trump while still managing to generate real engagement.

The worry has always been: what if one day they wake up and are effective? she says. Potentially, this could be the start of them waking up and becoming more effective.

Online misinformation experts view the months leading up to the November election with growing anxiety.

Intelligence assessments show that Russia is using increasingly subtle influence tactics in the United States to propagate its arguments for isolationism as its war against Ukraine continues. Mock news sites target Americans with Russian propaganda.

Efforts to push back against false narratives and conspiracy theories, already a difficult task, must now also contend with diminishing moderation efforts on social media platforms, political pushback, rapidly changing technology of artificial intelligence and widespread information fatigue.

So far, China's efforts to advance its ideology in the West have struggled to gain traction, first by pushing its official propaganda about the superiority of its culture and economy, then by denigrating democracy and stoking anti-American sentiment.

During the 2022 midterm elections, cybersecurity firm Mandiant reported that Dragonbridge, a China-linked influence campaign, attempted to discourage Americans from voting while highlighting U.S. political polarization. This campaign, which involved experimenting with fake American personas posting first-person content, was poorly executed and largely neglected online, researchers said.

Recent China-related campaigns have sought to exploit divisions already apparent in American politics, joining the contentious debate on issues such as gay rights, immigration and crime, primarily from a right-wing perspective.

In February, according to the Institute for Strategic Dialogue, a Chinese account on claim that Mr. Biden and the Central Intelligence Agency had sent a neo-Nazi gangster to fight in Ukraine. (This story has been debunked by the investigative group Bellingcat.)

The next day, the post received a huge boost when Alex Jones, the podcaster known for spreading false claims and conspiracy theories, shared it on the platform with his 2.2 million followers.

The account referencing MAGA 2024 had taken steps to appear authentic, describing itself as being run by a 43-year-old Trump supporter in Los Angeles. But he used a profile photo taken from a Danish travel blog, according to the institute's report on the accounts. Although the account was opened 14 years ago, its first publicly visible post was last April. In that post, the account attempted, without evidence, to link Mr. Biden to Jeffrey Epstein, the disgraced financier and registered sex offender.

At least four other similar accounts also operate, Ms. Thomas said, all with ties to China. One account paid for a subscription on Like the other accounts, it shared pro-Trump and anti-Biden claims, including the QAnon conspiracy theory and baseless accusations of election fraud.

The messages included exhortations to be strong ourselves, not to defame China and not to create rumors, awkward phrases like how dare? instead of how dare you? and signs indicating that the user's web browser has been configured to Mandarin.

One of the accounts appeared to go off the rails in May when it responded to another message in Mandarin; another published primarily in Mandarin until last spring, when it went briefly silent before resurfacing with content entirely in English. The accounts denounce efforts by US lawmakers to ban the popular app TikTok, which is owned by Chinese company ByteDance, as a form of real authoritarianism orchestrated by Israel and as a tool for Mr Biden to undermine China.

The accounts sometimes amplified or repeated content from the Chinese Spamouflage influence campaign, first identified in 2019 and linked to a branch of the Ministry of Public Security. He has previously posted content almost exclusively in Chinese to attack Communist Party critics and protesters in Hong Kong.

He has pivoted in recent years to focus on the United States, describing the country as overwhelmed by chaos. In 2020, he was publishing in English and criticizing U.S. foreign policy, as well as domestic issues in the United States, including its response to Covid-19 and natural disasters, such as the wildfires in Hawaii last year.

China, which has denied interference in other countries' internal affairs, now appears to be building a network of accounts across numerous platforms for use in November. This is reminiscent of Russia's style of operation, but the difference lies more in the intensity of this operation, said Margot Fulde-Hardy, a former analyst at Viginum, the French government agency that fights online disinformation.

In the past, numerous Spamouflage accounts followed one another, carelessly posting in multiple languages ​​and simultaneously bombarding social media users with identical messages across multiple platforms.

Newer accounts are harder to find because they attempt to build an organic audience and appear to be controlled by humans rather than automated bots. One of the accounts on X also had linked profiles on Instagram and Threads, creating an appearance of authenticity.

Meta, which owns Instagram and Threads, last year removed thousands of inauthentic accounts linked to Spamouflage on Facebook and others on Instagram. He called one of the networks he took down the largest cross-platform influence operation known to date. Hundreds of associated accounts remained on other platforms, including TikTok, X, LiveJournal and Blogspot, Meta said.

The Foundation for Defense of Democracies has documented a new coordinated group of Chinese accounts linked to a Facebook page with 3,000 followers called War of Somethings. The report highlights the persistence of China's efforts despite Meta's repeated efforts to remove spam accounts.

What we're seeing, said Max Lesser, the foundation's senior analyst, is that the campaign continues, undeterred.

