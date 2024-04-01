UK weather forecast: The Met Office has issued a warning for heavy rain as the UK braces for travel disruptions on Easter Sunday.





Sign up for our breaking news emails to get free, real-time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox.Sign up for our free breaking news emails.

Heavy rain in parts of southern England and Wales could disrupt travel and make driving conditions difficult on Sunday evening, forecasters said.

The Met Office said heavy rain was expected between 8pm and 11.45pm and could affect bus and train services, with road flooding likely to increase journey times.

A yellow weather warning has been issued for parts of south-west and south-east England and parts of Wales.

Areas affected include Portsmouth, Southampton, Bristol, Bath and Cardiff.

Up to 20 to 30 mm of rain is expected to fall in some areas in the short term.

Met Office forecaster Liam Eslick said there was a risk of localized flooding in areas such as Somerset, Bristol and Dorset as the evening progressed due to sensitive river levels.

“As it is the Bank Holiday weekend, people are traveling at this time so it is a good idea to check road coverage to see if people are driving or check bus and train timetables to see if there are any cancellations,” he added.

The Met Office also said heavy evening rain could be accompanied by isolated thunderstorms. This is to encourage people to check if their properties are at risk of flooding and to plan their trips in advance to minimize disruption to their commute.

Guidance on the Met Office website recommends drivers slow down as rain can reduce visibility, and suggests a gap of at least four seconds between traffic, giving more time to brake on slippery surfaces.

Northern England and Scotland are expected to be much clearer and less rainy throughout the day, the Met Office said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.independent.co.uk/weather/weather-forecast-met-office-warning-rain-b2521268.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos