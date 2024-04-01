In the technological rivalry with the United States, China is behind on a key asset: its own OpenAI





People learn about Ernie Bot, Baidu's artificial intelligence chatbot service, during the 2nd World Digital Commerce Expo at the Hangzhou International Expo Center on November 23, 2023 in Hangzhou, China's Zhejiang province.

Chinese Press Service | Chinese Press Service | Getty Images

Nvidia's meteoric rise in the stock market underscores how chip quality and availability will determine winners in the era of generative AI. But there’s another aspect to measuring early leads in the space. In China, which is looking to produce its own chips or get more from Nvidia, no dominant generational AI competitor to OpenAI has yet emerged among dozens of Chinese tech titans and startups.

Late in the game, China is seeking to take OpenAI's lead in a broader U.S. AI market shaped by tech titans Microsoft, Alphabet's Google and Amazon, and well-funded startups including Anthropic, which received an injection of $2.7 billion in liquidity this week. Amazon.

In this rapidly evolving field, the gap between the United States and its technological rival China is considered very wide. “The leading Chinese companies benchmark themselves against ChatGPT, which indicates how far behind they are,” said Paul Triolo, senior vice president for China and head of technology policy at Dentons Global Advisors in Washington, DC.

“Few companies can support their own language model at scale. It requires a lot of capital. Silicon Valley is definitely ahead of the game,” said Jenny Xiao, partner at Leonis Capital, an AI firm VC in San Francisco.

The United States remains the largest investment market. Last year, funding for new entrants to the AI ​​generation accounted for nearly half of the $42.5 billion invested globally in artificial intelligence companies, according to CB Insights. In the United States, venture capitalists and professional investors increased AI investments to $31 billion in 1,151 deals, led by large spending in OpenAI, Anthropic and Inflection. This compares to $2 billion for 68 deals in China, a significant drop from $5.5 billion for 377 deals in 2022. This decline is partly attributable to restrictions on U.S. equity investments. risk in China.

“China is at a significant disadvantage in building the basic models for the AI ​​generation,” said Rui Ma, an AI investor and co-founder of investment syndicate and podcast TechBuzz China.

But where China lags behind in fundamental models, dominated by Google's OpenAI and Gemini, it is closing the gap using Meta's large open source Llama 1 language model, and Triolo said Chinese competitors, if they are late, improve the American model.

“Many Chinese models are actually forks of Llama, and the consensus is that these forks are one to two years behind major US companies OpenAI and its video-to-text model Sora,” Ma said.

China has the technological talent needed to make a difference in the AI ​​rivalry in the years to come.

A new study from the Marco Polo think tank, led by the Paulson Institute, shows that the United States is home to 60% of the top AI institutions, and that the United States remains by far the top destination for elite talent in AI, with 57% of the total, compared to with China at 12%. But the study finds that China is ahead of the United States by a few other measures, including being ahead of the United States in producing top AI researchers, based on undergraduate degrees , with China at 47% and the United States lagging behind in AI. 18%. Additionally, among senior AI researchers working at U.S. institutions, 38% have China as their country of origin, compared to 37% in the United States.

New entries into China's generational AI market can also quickly achieve mass adoption. Baidu's ChatGPT competitor Ernie Bot, launched in August 2023, reached 100 million users by the end of the year. Samsung plans to integrate Baidu's Ernie AI into its new Galaxy S smartphones while in another high-profile development that concerns US-China relations, Apple is in talks with Baidu to provide the iPhone 16 with the company's gen AI technology. Chinese company.

According to Leong, among the current list of AI competitors, Baidu's Ernie Bot models are considered among the most advanced.

Several other Chinese companies are moving forward, funded by major players in its own technology market. Major cloud computing companies such as Baidu and Alibaba, social media players ByteDance and Tencent, as well as technology companies SenseTime, iFlyTek, Megvii and Horizon Robotics, as well as research institutes, are all contributing to the effort.

Moonshot AI, funded by Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba and venture capital firm Hongshan (formerly Sequoia China), builds large language models capable of handling lengthy content inputs. Meanwhile, former Google China President Kai-Fu Lee developed an open-source generation AI model, 01.AI, funded by Alibaba and his company Sinovation Ventures.

While China has accelerated the development of its local chip industry and advanced AI, its AI development has been limited in part by U.S. restrictions on the export of high-end AI chips, a market cornered by Nvidia , as part of a new battleground for technological supremacy between the United States and China.

“Despite efforts to develop local solutions, Chinese AI developers still rely heavily on foreign hardware, particularly from U.S. companies, posing a vulnerability in the current geopolitical climate,” Bernard said Leong, founder and CEO of technology consultancy Analyze Asia in Singapore.

Ongoing tensions between the United States and China over technological innovation and national security issues are leading to a split in the development of the AI ​​generation, like other high-impact technologies caught up in the race for technological weapons of the superpowers. Given the regulations and bans on sensitive and cutting-edge technologies, the likely result will be the creation of two parallel ecosystems for the AI ​​generation, one in the United States and the other in China. ChatGPT is blocked in China while Baidu's Ernie Bot can only be accessed in the US with a mainland Chinese cell phone number. “American companies cannot enter China and Chinese companies cannot enter the United States,” Xiao said.

U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said one goal of U.S. restrictions on AI chip exports is to prevent China from acquiring or producing advanced chips. As mainland China focuses on its local capabilities, Chinese companies SMIC or Huawei could provide an alternative to Nvidia. But the future of alternatives is likely uncertain if export controls prevent these companies from accessing the most advanced manufacturing designs. Triolo noted that Huawei has recently developed a series of AI chips to rival Nvidia.

China is making progress in applying AI to certain categories, such as computer vision. “The chip shortage is very important for basic model training where you need certain chips, but for applications you don't need them,” Ma said.

According to Triolo, the “real killer application” for the AI ​​generation will be found in companies willing to pay to leverage the technology in their business operations. Alibaba is focusing on integrating AI into its e-commerce ecosystem. Huawei, while competing more successfully with Apple's iPhone in the consumer market over the past year, also has broader ambitions, developing AI for specific sectors, including mining , using its in-house hardware, Leong said.

Research from the Boston Consulting Group suggests that it may be some time before this broader generational AI market expands outside of tech. Sixty percent of the 1,400 executives surveyed are waiting to see how gen AI regulations will evolve, while only 6% of companies have trained their employees on gen AI tools.

AI and technology issues are at the forefront of Chinese leaders, with the country releasing AI guardrails in 2023 after ChatGPT's breakthrough and then changing some measures.

The open source gen AI technology used by many Chinese developers can encourage global collaboration and lead to shared information as AI advances, but Leong said open source also brings warranty issues. the quality and safety of models, as well as the management of bias and potential. misuse of AI.

“China wants to make sure the content is not spread. It also wants its companies to take the lead and be prepared to impose draconian measures,” Triolo said.

Ethical and social concerns are hampering AI progress in China as well as other regions, including the United States, as the battle for OpenAI's mission control shows. In China, there is another factor that could slow the acceleration of AI, according to Leong: maintaining control over generational AI applications, particularly in areas sensitive to state interests.

