US military says it destroyed Houthi drones over the Red Sea and in Yemen





CAIRO (AP) The U.S. military said Sunday its forces destroyed an unmanned aerial vehicle in an area controlled by Houthi rebels in war-ravaged Yemen and another over a crucial shipping route in the Red Sea. It is the latest development in months of tensions between Iran-backed rebels and the United States.

The drones, which were destroyed Saturday morning, posed a threat to U.S. and coalition forces as well as merchant ships in the region, U.S. Central Command said.

It said one was destroyed over the Red Sea, while the second was destroyed on the ground as it was ready to launch.

These actions are necessary to protect our forces, ensure freedom of navigation, and make international waters safer and more secure for U.S., coalition, and merchant ships, CENTCOM said.

There was no comment from the Houthi rebels, who control much of Yemen's north and west.

Rebels launched a campaign of drone and missile attacks on shipping in the Red Sea in November. They also fired missiles toward Israel, although these largely failed or were intercepted.

The rebels have described their campaign as an attempt to pressure Israel to end its war against Hamas in the Gaza Strip. However, the ships targeted by the Houthis mostly have little or no ties to Israel, the United States or other countries involved in the war.

The Houthis continued their campaign of attacks despite more than two months of US-led airstrikes.

Earlier this month, CENTCOM said its forces also destroyed four unmanned aerial vehicles in Houthi-controlled areas in Yemen. It also said the Houthis fired four anti-ship ballistic missiles toward the Red Sea, but no injuries or damage were reported by U.S., coalition or commercial ships.

The escalation in the Red Sea and the war between Israel and Hamas in Gaza have impacted UN-led efforts to restart political negotiations to end Yemen's years-long conflict, according to the UN envoy for Yemen.

Hans Grundberg told the UN Security Council in mid-March that he hoped to reach an agreement on a nationwide ceasefire in Yemen by the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, which began in early March .

He warned that Yemen could be plunged back into war, saying that the longer the escalation environment (in the region) continues, the more difficult Yemen's mediation space will become.

The war between the Houthis and pro-government forces backed by a coalition of Gulf Arab states has raged since 2014, when the Houthis descended from the mountains, seized much of northern Yemen and the country's capital , Sanaa, and forced the internationally recognized government. flee into exile in Saudi Arabia.

Since then, more than 150,000 people have been killed by the violence and 3 million have been displaced.

Fighting has decreased significantly in Yemen since a truce in April 2022, but there are still hotspots in the country.

