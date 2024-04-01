Britain's new minimum wage is desperately needed, but many are calling for more | Business and economic news





Keerthi Subramanian, a store clerk in south London, earns 10.42 pounds ($13.15) an hour. With the new UK minimum wage starting on Monday, this wage will rise from 1.02 pounds ($1.29) to 11.44 pounds ($14.44). This isn't very helpful, she says.

At just over 10 pounds, I didn't make enough. Subramanian told Al Jazeera that everything from energy to food prices and rents had risen in recent years.

The new statutory minimum wage, also known as the National Living Wage (NLW), is a 9.8% increase over previous levels and is the highest single increase since 2001, but for Subramanian it is still not enough. She said all my bills have increased since COVID-19.

For full-time workers, 2.7 million people would benefit from the NLW increase worth 1,800 pounds ($2,271) a year, the Department for Business and Trade estimated.

The move is part of the 2019 Conservative Party pledge to raise the NLW to two-thirds of average earnings. In 2022, the OECD estimated that the UK's minimum wage would be equivalent to 58% of the median wage.

The Conservative Party, which came to power in 2010, changed the legal minimum wage to NLW in 2015. Initially, it only applied to Britons over 25 years of age. The NLW earning age limit was subsequently lowered to 23 years. .

Eligibility now extends to age 21. The minimum wage for young workers will also increase, with workers aged 18 to 20 rising by 1.11 pounds ($1.40) per hour. For those aged 16 to 17, the salary will increase by 1.12 ($1.41).

The independent Low Pay Commission, set up to advise ministers on the minimum wage, makes NLW recommendations every year. This hike is a complete take on suggestions from past years.

Last November, UK Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt said today's wage rise would end low pay in the country and that the National Living Wage would halve the number of low-paid workers since 2010, ensuring work is always rewarding. He said he helped.

The union welcomed this move. However, many believe the NLW needs to rise further to keep up with inflation.

“Don’t misunderstand,” Afzal Rahman, head of policy at the Union Congress, told Al Jazeera. Today's action was desperately needed.

But we cannot lose sight of the bigger picture. We call for a minimum wage of £15 ($18.93) as soon as possible, highlighting that average pay packets have stagnated in real terms over the past 15 years as they have failed to keep pace with consumer prices.

Central Bank Considerations

Last year's real wage growth rate was high by historical standards. Adjusted for inflation, annual wages for UK workers rose by 1.4%. However, this was mainly due to falling inflation. Consumer prices fell from a peak of 11.1% in October 2022 to 3.4% in February this year, mainly due to falling energy prices. Moreover, the Bank of England's monetary tightening campaign has caused the economy to overheat.

Price pressures eased, but inflation remained 1.4 percentage points higher than the BoE's target of 2%. As a result, the new NLW will continue to watch policymakers for signs that wage increases could lead to new inflation.

Edward Allenby, a UK analyst at Oxford Economics, said central bank officials were concerned the NLW increase could have a knock-on effect as employers seek to reward workers with higher wage levels. .

Nonetheless, recent inflation trends have been positive. The BoE will monitor the price impact of the new minimum wage, but thinks overall inflation will continue to fall, he said.

Allenby also noted that only 5% of the UK workforce was paid NLW in 2023. On balance, he said, the BoE is expected to push for lower interest rates this summer despite the wage floor rising.

real living wage

What is different from NLW is the real living wage. The real living wage, set by the charity Living Wage Foundation at 12 pounds ($15.14) per hour nationally and 13.15 pounds ($16.59) in London, is linked to the cost of living. Employers may choose to make the payment voluntarily.

In total, 14,000 employers are committed to paying the Real Living Wage. According to Gail Irvine, policy manager at the Living Wage Foundation, this means 3.7 million people, or 13% of the UK's total workforce, are paid less than £12 an hour.

The real living wage strives to create a fairer society. There is still a long way to go in the UK, she said. The UK's Gini coefficient, which measures wage inequality, is 35, close to its peak in 2007, higher than all EU countries except Latvia and Lithuania.

A Gini score of 0 indicates perfect equality, with income distributed equally across all households. The higher the score, the more severe the income inequality. For reference, the UK's Gini coefficient was 25.3 in 1979.

Separate from the headline measure, the charity Equality Trust estimates that the top 10% of UK earners saw their share of national income increase by 23% between 1980 and 2020. Over the same period, total income in the UK allocated to the bottom 50% fell by 7%.

At the high end of the income spectrum, CEO pay at FTSE 100 companies – the largest companies on the London Stock Exchange – was 130 times that of the average employee in 2020.

Clearly, the benefits of rising national income have disproportionately benefited high earners in recent decades, Irvine said. And that's a big problem. That's because home prices have risen as real wages have stagnated or fallen for most people.

She pointed out that the incomes of most people who have to spend increasingly more on accommodation have grown more slowly than their rents and mortgages. While the new NLW is welcome, the increase is too small compared to wider cost pressures, especially post-COVID-19.

Last month, Chancellor of the Exchequer Hunt hinted that Britain's next general election would be held in October. Currently, the Conservative Party is 27 percentage points behind the opposition Labor Party.

Keerthi, a shop assistant in south London, will wait to see how the new minimum wage affects her lifestyle before the election. I think if the Conservatives can't lower costs, especially rents, they're going to be in trouble.

