For the sake of all of us, Sonia Sotomayor must step down from the United States Supreme Court | Mehdi Hasan





Forget Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Sonia Sotomayor is the greatest liberal to serve on the Supreme Court in my adult life. The first Latina to serve as a judge, she blazed a relentlessly progressive path on the nation's highest bench.

Whether it was his only dissent in a 2016 North Carolina voting rights case (the court's conclusion is a fiction); his clever reference to Ta-Nehisi Coates, James Baldwin, and WEB DuBois in another 2016 dissent on unreasonable searches and seizures; or his scathing observation during Dobbs' 2021 oral argument (Will this institution survive the stench this creates in the public perception that the Constitution and its reading are merely political acts?), Sotomayor is held head and shoulders above its liberal and conservative party. colleagues in the judiciary for fifteen years.

And she has rightly been called the conscience of the Supreme Court (The Nation), the truth teller of the Supreme Court (New York Times), and the true liberal queen of the court (Above the Law). .

I agree 100% with all of these descriptions. But – and it pains me to write these words – I also believe it is time for Justice Sotomayor to retire.

For what?

Okay, now it's time to remember Ruth Bader Ginsburg. To recall how RBG, who had survived two attacks of cancer, refused to leave the Court despite calls to do so from leading liberals during Barack Obama's second term. To return to her insistence, in multiple interviews, that it was wrong to insist that she retire and that she would only resign when the time was right. Remembering how, on her deathbed in 2020, she told her granddaughter that her most fervent wish was that I would not be replaced until a new president was installed – and that this would not made no difference! Donald Trump nominated Amy Coney Barrett to replace RBG just eight days after her death, and Senate Republicans confirmed Barrett to RBG's vacant seat just eight days before Election Day.

With Joe Biden trailing Trump in several swing states and Democrats also at risk of losing their slim majority in the Senate, are we really ready for history to repeat itself? Sotomayor will turn 70 in June. Of course, only Sotomayor knows her full health status, but it is common knowledge that she has suffered from type 1 diabetes since the age of 7; paramedics were called to his home; and he is the only sitting judge to have traveled with a doctor. To be clear: She could easily – and God willing – survive a possible second Trump term and continue to voice her dissents on the bench in 2029.

But why take this risk? Why not retire now? Why not leave the judiciary at the same age when judges in Belgium, Australia and Japan are forced to do so?

Let's deal with the three most obvious objections.

First, wouldn't a Sotomayor replacement that Sen. Joe Manchin must approve be less progressive and more centrist than our one super-progressive Latino justice? Maybe. But again, let's consider the alternative. Would we rather Biden replace Sotomayor with a centrist in 2024 or Trump replace her with a far-right moron from the Federalist Society in 2025? Or what would happen if Trump didn't win but the Republican Party took control of the Senate and prevented Biden for a second term from replacing him between 2025 and 2028?

Second, is there really a difference between a 6-3 conservative majority on the Court and a 7-2 majority? Isn't everything already lost? Not enough. The damage done to our democracy by a 7-2 far-right court would be on a whole new and existential level. Yes, the 6-3 was a disaster for our progressive priorities (Dobbs! Bruen! Kennedy!) but there were also a handful of key 5-4 victories (Redistricting! Barbed wire on the border! Ghost guns!) in cases where Roberts and another conservative have come to the dark side. None of this happens on a 7-2 field. Far-right conservatives not only win most of the time, but every time.

Third, how can anyone on the left dare to ask the first and only Latino justice to leave the Supreme Court?

It's simple. Women in general, and Latinas in particular, will suffer the most from a 7-2 on the Supreme Court. It’s because I’m so concerned about the future of minority rights in this country that I want – reluctantly – for Sotomayor to step down.

It has nothing to do with his race or gender. Forget RBG (again). Consider Stephen Breyer. You remember Breyer, right? The bookish, bespectacled liberal judge who left the Supreme Court in 2022, at the age of 83, in part because of an intense pressure campaign from the left.

The fact that he is a white man has not shielded him from criticism – or calls for his resignation. In 2021, the progressive group Demand Justice sent a billboard truck to tour the Supreme Court building with the message: Breyer, retire. I participated in it too. Retire, retire, retire, I said in a monologue for my Peacock show in 2021. Or history might end up judging you, Justice Breyer.

So why is it okay to pressure Breyer to retire but not Sotomayor? This time around, Demand Justice is taking no position on whether an elderly liberal judge should resign when a Democratic president and Senate can still replace them, and, as HuffPost reports, on the left there is little open debate about whether she should retire.

It would appear that Democrats still do not seem willing to exert their power or influence on the highest court in the land. In 2013, Barack Obama met RBG for lunch and tried to push her to retire, but as the New York Times later reported, Obama did not directly raise the subject of retirement with the judge. Ginsburg.

Compare and contrast with Donald Trump. Financial journalist David Enrich, in his book Dark Towers, reveals how the Trump family waged a coordinated charm offensive at the White House to persuade Justice Anthony Kennedy to retire in 2018. Trump himself, according to Vanity Fair, worked for months to secure Kennedy's legacy. would be in good hands.

The offensive was a success. The so-called moderate Kennedy is out, and the far-right political activist Brett Kavanaugh is in.

If there is to be a change on the Supreme Court in 2024, Biden and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer have just a few months left to make it happen. And yet, they don't seem too concerned about Sotomayor's age or health. Last week, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre called the move a personal decision.

A personal decision? The prospect of a 7-2 conservative Supreme Court, with a far-right Federalist Society appartichik having taken liberal Queen Sotomayors' seat on the bench, should frighten us all.

Biden, elected Democrats, liberals, and progressives of all stripes should publicly and privately encourage Sotomayor to think about what she wants her legacy to be, to remember what happened with RBG, and not to take no bet with the future of our country. democracy.

If insanity is doing the same thing over and over again and expecting different results, then I'm sorry, but a liberal Supreme Court justice about to enter his 60s and refusing to retire on watch of a Democratic president and a Democratic Senate is simply insane.

