Retired general warns of 'growing' Islamic State threats to US after Moscow attack

The former head of US Central Command warned on Sunday that the Islamic terrorist group ISIS has a “strong desire” to attack the United States and other foreign powers, a threat he suspects is growing.

Retired Gen. Frank McKenzie told ABC News' “This Week” that U.S. officials should “believe them when they say that.”

“I think the threat is increasing,” McKenzie said, referring to threats from ISIS-K after the group took responsibility for a deadly attack in Moscow, Russia, last month that killed more than of 140 people. The terrorist group also claimed responsibility for a bomb attack in Iran in January.

“It started to build as soon as we left Afghanistan, it took some pressure off ISIS-K,” McKenzie said, referring to the chaotic U.S. withdrawal from the country in 2021. “So I think that we should expect further attempts of this nature against the “

POLISH LEADER WARNS FROM “PRE-WAR ERA” AND URGES EUROPEAN NATIONS TO INVEST IN DEFENSE

Then-Gen. Kenneth McKenzie listens during a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing on the conclusion of military operations in Afghanistan and plans for future counterterrorism operations, Tuesday, September 28, 2021. (Sarahbeth Maney/The New York Times via AP, Pool)

McKenzie, who commanded U.S. forces in the Middle East, including the withdrawal from Afghanistan, said the United States has a large enough military presence in Iraq and Syria to combat extremists in the region.

The retired general argues that the United States should have maintained a small military presence in Afghanistan during the exit instead of withdrawing completely and ending the longest war in U.S. history.

President Biden previously asserted that there would be a “capacity on the horizon” to “act quickly and decisively” in Afghanistan, even though troops are no longer stationed in the region.

McKenzie said the United States now has “almost no ability to see this country and almost no ability to attack there,” which he said benefits ISIS and other terrorist groups.

“If you can keep the pressure on them … in their country and in their base, it will be difficult for them to carry out these types of attacks,” he said. “Unfortunately, we no longer put that pressure on them, so they are free to gain strength, free to plan, free to coordinate.”

McKenzie said he thought “things would be different” and “we might be safer than we are” if the United States and its allies maintained a small presence in Afghanistan, thereby prolonging their military commitment In the region.

The deadly March 22 attack in Moscow highlights the threat posed by terrorist groups capable of regrouping and planning large-scale operations, McKenzie said.

Despite the dangers, these efforts by terrorist groups are more easily detectable, McKenzie said. The United States said it alerted the Kremlin of a possible terrorist plot weeks before this attack occurred.

Swedish Defense Ministry's warning to prepare for 'war' sends public into panic

Retired General Kenneth McKenzie warned that ISIS had a “strong desire” to attack the United States and other foreign powers. (Rod Lamkey/Pool via AP)

“I think the Russians probably would have had a good opportunity to avoid this attack if they had actually listened to the documents that were presented to them,” McKenzie said.

Suspects in the Moscow attack opened fire at one of Russia's largest shopping and entertainment complexes before a fire broke out at the complex, according to Russia's foreign security services.

A US counterterrorism official told the New York Post that ISIS-K terrorists could cross US borders and carry out an attack similar to that in Moscow. The official said ISIS was becoming more “bold” and its members could try to take advantage of the chaos on the southern border and seek a “bigger” target.

“An attack on U.S. soil is definitely a possibility,” the official said. “It would definitely send a message.”

McKenzie's comments on Sunday also come after European leaders warned of the prospect of war.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk has called on European countries to increase investment in their defense, arguing that the continent is not ready for the current “pre-war era.”

Retired General Frank McKenzie has warned of the “inevitable” threat the Islamic State terror group poses to the United States and other foreign powers after the deadly attack in Russia last month. (AP Photos/Lolita Baldor, file)

“I don't want to scare anyone, but war is no longer a concept of the past,” he said recently in an interview with European newspapers, before discussing Russia's invasion of Ukraine. . “It’s real, and it started over two years ago.”

And in January, Swedish defense officials warned of a potential war as the country was on the verge of joining NATO, which officially happened.

“For a nation for which peace has been a pleasant companion for almost 210 years, the idea that it is an immutable constant is within reach,” Swedish Civil Defense Minister Carl Carlson said at the time. -Oskar Bohlin, in Folk och Frsvars, or “Society and Defense”, annual national conference in Slen.

“But taking solace in that conclusion has become more dangerous than it has been in a very long time,” he said. “Many have said it before me, but let me say it on the record, more clearly and with complete clarity: there could be a war in Sweden.”

