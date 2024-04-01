1 person arrested, 3 injured in Easter Sunday crash on US 131





GRAND RAPIDS, MI A driver was arrested Sunday morning on charges related to a crash that closed part of U.S. 131 and injured three people, police said.

Investigators cleared the scene around 9 a.m. and reopened the highway.

Grand Rapids Police responded to a report at 7:15 a.m. of a two-vehicle crash Sunday, March 31, along northbound US 131 near the Wealthy Street exit ramp.

Police said an SUV overturned after hitting the back of a smaller sedan, which then caught fire.

The SUV was carrying five people, including a 1-year-old child, police said. Two people in the SUV were transported to an area hospital for treatment following the crash. The child was not injured, police said.

The driver of the sedan suffered minor injuries and was also taken to hospital for treatment.

Officers arrested the driver of the SUV on charges of driving while intoxicated. Alcohol and speed were factors in the crash, police said.

Inside the sedan, officers found 200 unfired rounds of ammunition.

While police were clearing that scene, another two-vehicle crash occurred nearby, forcing officers to stop northbound US 131 at Franklin Street SE.

No injuries were reported in the second crash, police said.

