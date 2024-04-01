Ukraine does not lose; American aid must continue





The faction of Congress that opposes aid to Ukraine shares a common talking point with the Kremlin: Ukraine is losing the war against Russia anyway. I just returned from Ukraine, where I met with senior Ukrainian officials and participated in a security conference, and found substantial evidence to the contrary.

Yes, there are many obstacles for Ukraine. Russia benefits from greater human resources and the ability to recruit more fighters through lucrative contracts – one Ukrainian official spoke of Russian women “selling their alcoholic husbands.” Russian firepower would be ten times greater than that of Ukraine and approximately seven times greater in artillery and mortars alone. And the failure of the U.S. Congress to approve the next tranche of support in a timely manner has led to increased Ukrainian loss of life and territory on the front lines and continued gaps in air defense. A real danger threatens us if we delay any longer.

However, none of the Ukrainian cities capitulated during the conflict so far represents a strategic loss. Until now, the Ukrainians have retained critical positions along the Dnieper River. A Western journalist told me that his reporting revealed an extremely determined mood among Ukrainians, caught directly in the crossfire. Even though commanders must now ration weapons, morale remains strong enough to hold out.

Despite these challenges, data pointing in a positive direction is increasing. First there is the maritime domain: over the last year, Ukraine has systematically destroyed a significant portion of Russia's Black Sea fleet, forcing the remaining ships to retreat to Russian waters. Using long-range Storm Shadow missiles and its own maritime drones, Ukraine has established a trade corridor along the NATO side of the Black Sea, alongside Romania and Bulgaria.

Regular trade, at pre-February 2022 levels, has resumed, including major commodities such as grains, iron ore and steel transiting to foreign markets and likely to bring in at least several billion in future annual revenues to Ukraine. And just on Sunday, Ukraine carried out a new series of successful attacks against the Russian Black Sea Fleet, hitting two landing craft and military installations in Crimea.

Over the past few weeks, Ukraine has managed to destroy or disable half a dozen Russian oil refineries (and hit more than a dozen in the past two years) that serve the domestic market and forces armies and could also reduce Moscow's export capacity. , the Financial Times reported that Washington had warned Ukraine to back down, fearing a rise in global oil prices.

Around the same time, pro-Ukrainian Russian forces carried out raids on military towns inside Russia along the border, forcing a partial evacuation of civilians from those towns. Although they did not seize and hold any territory, it was the first military incursion into Russia from Ukraine since World War II – and last July's march on Moscow from Ukrainian territory led by Eugene Prigozhin. This is a blow to Putin's argument that he is ensuring Russia's security and stability. Indeed, the feeling of insecurity in this region has extended to the capital following the horrific terrorist attacks on a Moscow concert hall. Putin cannot fully protect his borders and his people, this is now a proven fact.

Even if the Ukrainians do not appreciate a new Russian offensive in the spring or summer, they consider it likely. The officials we met explained that Putin must show progress, some sort of victory, to justify renewed mobilization and, emboldened now by his fake elections, he is likely to act on the ground and might try once in addition to opening a land corridor to Crimea. . But such decisions could sow the seeds of excessive military intervention. This could be facilitated by vulnerabilities in Russia's attempt to ramp up its defense production. Russia relies on Western technology and tools, and stricter export controls under current circumstances could prevent it from accessing the resources it needs.

And perhaps the biggest game-changer is that Ukraine appears set to receive $330 billion in frozen assets, of which $217 billion is held in Belgium and the rest in the States. -United. If the EU and the United States can agree on a mechanism for transferring these assets to Ukraine by the G7 summit in June, it will be the strongest signal to Putin that time does not does not work in his favor. This substantial amount of money will allow Ukraine to fight and rebuild for years to come. It will also ease Ukraine's path to EU membership, allaying fears among Poles and others about the impact on EU agricultural support funds.

Ukraine is winning. The only factor that could change this reality would be if the United States and Europe stopped providing aid. Most Europeans have realized that the danger is so great that they cannot stop supporting Ukraine. Most members of Congress also understand the implications for our security. We should not let a minority in Congress lead American policy toward irresponsible inaction.

Evelyn N. Farkas, Ph.D., is executive director of the McCain Institute and former deputy assistant secretary of defense for Russia, Ukraine, and Eurasia.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://thehill.com/opinion/4566466-ukraine-is-not-losing-us-assistance-must-continue/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos