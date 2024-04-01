UK minimum wage rise leaves millions less than real living wage | national living wage





Despite the UK government raising the minimum wage to its highest level in more than a decade, millions of UK workers will still fall short of the real living wage by more than 1,000 a year.

The National Living Wage (NLW) will rise from 10.42 to 11.44 per hour from Monday and will also apply to younger workers, with the age cutoff lowering from 23 to 21. The increase is $1,800 per year for full-time workers. Adult workers.

But workers at the statutory wage floor will be $1,092 a year short of the voluntary real living wage set by charity Living Wage Foundation, which thousands of employers pay to reflect household costs.

Around half a million UK workers whose employers subscribe to the Real Living Wage are receiving a pay rise to 12:00 per hour across the UK and 13:15 in London. The difference could pay for 18 weeks of food per household and 12 weeks of housing and energy costs.

The charity said workers in the capital would need more than 3,000 additional staff to bring their earnings in line with the London Living Wage. The difference could pay for nearly a year's worth of food, 23 weeks of housing and energy costs.

Government-mandated minimum wage increases have boosted the wages of millions of Britain's lowest earners by £6,000 a year since they were introduced under Tony Blair's Labor government in 1999, making it the most successful single economic policy in a generation, according to the Resolution Foundation. This has been done. .

Last week, the government said it would halt efforts to raise the minimum wage amid growing business concerns about rising costs after years of outpacing inflation to meet its target of two-thirds of median income by 2024.

Ministers on Wednesday announced a new remit for the Low Pay Commission, which would advise on where to set the legal pay floor and require it to maintain the current target for workers over 21 next year. The LPC said current projections show the National Living Wage will rise by 3.9% to 11.89 in April 2025.

TUC general secretary Paul Nowak said the union was deeply disappointed by the decision. Millions of low-wage workers live paycheck to paycheck and are currently struggling due to the cost-of-living crisis.

He said a higher target of 75% of median wage should be set. This will help provide a $15 per hour minimum wage and pay millions of dollars in wages.

Labor has said the minimum wage should cover the cost of living, but has not specified what this means in practice. The Resolution Foundation said that since the minimum wage is lower than the real living wage, this naturally means raising the minimum wage further.

NLW was introduced in 2016 when then-Prime Minister George Osborne changed the minimum wage to a living wage. However, this rate is lower than the voluntary real living wage paid by more than 14,000 employers across the UK, including half of the FTSE 100 and big names including Nationwide, Google, Lush and Premier League football clubs Everton and Chelsea.

Benefit rates are calculated using a basket of goods, taking into account everyday expenses such as weekly shopping, household expenses and surprise visits to the dentist, as well as the additional costs of living a decent life, such as a child's birthday gift.

Katherine Chapman, director of the Living Wage Foundation, said: The increase in the statutory minimum wage from April 1 is welcome news for the 3.7 million low-paid workers across the country, but this still leaves them with a negative impact on their wages. I can't reach it. Calculate your actual living expenses.

A government spokesman said the increase in the NLW and reduction of the age threshold was a historic moment that would put more money in the pockets of millions of workers.

“This delivers on our commitment to reach two-thirds of median income by 2024, while maintaining the best possible balance between the needs of workers and the economics of business,” he added.

