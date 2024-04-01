ISIS-K attack via US border 'a possibility': US official





ISIS-K terrorists could cross America's porous borders and carry out an attack like the mass shooting at Moscow concert hall that killed 143 people, a US counterterrorism official has warned and experts.

The ultra-violent branch of the Islamic State terrorist group is becoming increasingly “bold” and its members may try to take advantage of the chaos at the U.S.-Mexico border and seek a “bigger” target, a current federal official said. Post, speaking on condition of anonymity.

“An attack on American soil is definitely a possibility,” the source said. “It would definitely send a message.”

Members of the extremist group ISIS-K killed 143 people at Crocus City Hall in Moscow after infiltrating Russia. via REUTERS Counterterrorism officials and experts have warned that ISIS-K could infiltrate the United States through the chaos at the southern border. James Breeden for the New York Post

With more than 256,000 migrant encounters recorded at the southern border in February and an unknown number of “fugitives” who went unnoticed, the official said ISIS-K members “could slip through undetected.”

The concern is only heightened by the sharp increase in encounters with suspects on the FBI's terrorist watch list at the border in recent years.

In 2021, Customs and Border Patrol (CPB) agents arrested 15 suspected terrorists at the southern border, and the following year saw a dramatic spike of 98 suspects arrested.

Last year, a total of 169 terrorism suspects were arrested at the southern border, and since last October, another 69 suspects have been arrested while trying to sneak across the border.

Hundreds of people from countries where ISIS-K actively recruits are estimated to cross the border each year.

“We take the threat of a domestic attack by ISIS very seriously,” the counterterrorism official said.

“They hate us and everything we stand for. And they are bold and they are always looking for targets.

More than 256,000 migrants attempted to cross the border in February. James Breeden for NY Post Border agents stopped 169 suspected terrorists from entering the United States last year, a sharp increase from just 15 in 2021. James Breeden for NY Post

While most experts say ISIS-K is more likely to target Europe due to its proximity to the group's base of operations, America's borders – both north and south – pose a terrorist risk substantial.

“The open border is a major concern for terrorists entering the United States in light of the Moscow attacks,” Morgan Lerette, a former U.S. Army captain and Blackwater contractor, said in a statement to the Post .

“It will only take a few to arm themselves and attack a big event. [such as a] concert, baseball game, Times Square [in New York City] to bring terrorism to American soil,” he added.

Lerette also noted that the ISIS-K members behind the Moscow attack were from Tajikistan, a Central Asian country where the terrorist group is gaining support.

The March 22 attack on the Crocus City Hall concert hall in Moscow was the deadliest terrorist attack in Europe in 20 years. Four terrorists fired shots and threw Molotov cocktails at a sold-out concert.

ISIS-K also claimed responsibility for two suicide bombings in Iran on Jan. 3 against a memorial marking the anniversary of the U.S. assassination of Iranian Gen. Qasem Soleimani.

The group was also behind an attack at Kabul airport during the chaotic US evacuation to Afghanistan – in which 183 people, including 13 US service members, were killed.

“The Russian attack was a success for them,” the U.S. official said. “So they’re going to look for something bigger.”

ISIS-K was the group behind the deadly airport explosion that killed 13 people during the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan. AKHTER GULFAM/EPA-EFE/Shuttersto

IS-K, born in the Khorasan region, which includes parts of Iran, Turkmenistan and Afghanistan, is “the most operational branch of the Islamic State,” said researcher Daniel Byman principal at the Transnational Threats Project at the Center for Strategic and Strategic Research. International Studies (CSIS).

Byman said ISIS-K had amassed supporters across the Middle East and Central Asia and declared a number of major enemies, including the Taliban regime in Afghanistan, Russia, Iran and Iran. West. all of whom are unpopular supporters of violent Sunni Muslim jihadist movements.

Following the horrific attack in Moscow, Byman warned that the group would seek new recruits and sympathizers, likely from countries including Tajikistan, Afghanistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan.

Experts fear the violent jihadist group will promote the attack in Moscow to gain new followers and sympathizers. P.A.

Customs and Border Protection officers encountered 48 nationals of these countries at the southern border in 2020, according to the most recent data available.

However, since 2020 – which saw pandemic restrictions on asylum seekers – the number of migrants stopped at the border has increased almost fivefold, meaning hundreds of nationals from these countries could enter the United States each year, warned the experts.

Colin Clarke, a counterterrorism analyst at the New York-based security consultancy Soufan Group, noted that even if an ISIS-K member lacks resources in the United States, that doesn't mean terrorists can't not sow death and chaos once they arrive. we are in America.

The attack on Crocus City Hall will spur ISIS supporters around the world to carry out similar attacks, experts have warned. REUTERS

“A terrorist will have a hard time making a bomb or buying a weapon here, but low-cost attacks are still possible, such as ramming a car or truck,” Clarke warned. “Everything is possible.”

Clarke and Byman said that while an attack across the southern border was possible, what might be even more likely is that an ISIS-K sympathizer already in the United States is preparing to carry out a terrorist attack in the name of band.

“It’s common for terrorist groups to see an attack escalate, which can lead their sympathizers to act elsewhere,” Clarke said. “There is no doubt that this latest attack in Moscow will inspire others to act on behalf of ISIS. »

