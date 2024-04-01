Russia-Ukraine War – Live: In one of the largest armored assaults on Moscow, Kiev battled 36 tanks.





Ukrainian lawmaker reveals how Britain could help country win war with Russia

Sign up for our breaking news emails to get free, real-time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox.Sign up for our free breaking news emails.

According to one think tank, Ukraine fought 36 Russian tanks in the western Donetsk region. The battle is believed to be one of Moscow's largest armored assaults of the war.

Kiev forces knocked out 36 tanks and 12 BMP infantry fighting vehicles near the key village of Avdivka in Donetsk region on Saturday as part of a mechanized attack the size of a Russian battalion, the Institute of War Studies (ISW) quoted a Ukrainian soldier as saying. Yes.

ISW added that geolocated images show many destroyed and damaged Russian armored vehicles and tanks. Ukrainian soldiers reported that Moscow lost at least 20 aircraft in the failed attack.

This comes as the Kiev military administration reported that five hypersonic Zircon missiles are among the 180 weapons Russia has fired at the Ukrainian capital since the start of the year.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, Russian shelling killed five people across Ukraine from Kharkiv to Lviv.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces General Staff announced that President Vladimir Putin carried out 23 missile attacks, 61 airstrikes, and 41 multiple rocket attacks. It is said that a total of 49 battles took place on the front line.

Key PointsView Latest Updates 1711987202Despite weeks of Russian airstrikes, Ukraine's energy system has not collapsed

Recent Russian attacks have caused significant damage to Ukraine's power system, but a complete collapse is unlikely, the head of Ukraine's state grid company Ukrenergo Volodymyr Kudrytskyi said on Monday.

Since March 22, Russian forces have been attacking Ukrainian thermal and hydroelectric power plants as well as key networks almost daily, causing power outages in several regions of the country.

“their [the Russians’] “I’m not sure if I’m going to do anything,” Kudrytskyi said in an interview.

DTEK, the county's largest private energy company, said the attack damaged five of its six power plants and lost 80% of their capacity.

DTEK, which meets about a quarter of the country's needs, has seen its thermal power plants and other facilities repeatedly hit by Russian missiles, drones and artillery over more than two years of war. The missile attack also caused severe damage to Ukraine's largest hydroelectric power plant in Zaporizhzhia and the Kaniv and Dnister power plants.

Most of Ukraine's electricity is produced by three nuclear power plants, but cogeneration and hydroelectric power are key to balancing the system during peak consumption.

“The biggest concern now is the state of power generation, that is, balancing hydroelectricity and thermal generation. The scale of damage that DTEK is referring to is clearly on a global (large-scale) level,” Kudrytskyi said.

But he said the country's energy system was not on the verge of collapse. “We are certainly not one step away from a collapse. A collapse is an uncontrollable shutdown of most or the entire power system. This has not happened and will not happen in the future. We consider this scenario unlikely,” he said. said.

A man walks away from smoke from a fire at a power plant following the Russian attack in Kharkiv, Ukraine.

(AP)

Tara CobhamApril 1, 2024 17:00

1711983640Americans are being imprisoned in Russia. What happens next?

A reporter on a trip to cover a city in the Ural Mountains. A corporate security executive traveling to Moscow for a wedding. A dual citizen returning to her native Tatarstan to meet her family.

All of them are American citizens, and all are in prison in Russia on charges of varying severity.

Arrests of Americans in Russia are becoming increasingly common as relations between Moscow and Washington sink to Cold War lows. Washington accuses Moscow of targeting its own citizens and using them as political bargaining chips, but Russian officials insist they all broke the law.

Dasha Litvinova and Eric Tucker report:

Tara CobhamApril 1, 2024 16:00

1711981215Ukraine destroys 36 tanks in one of Russia's largest armored vehicle attacks

According to one think tank, Ukraine fought 36 Russian tanks in the western Donetsk region. The battle is believed to be one of Moscow's largest armored assaults of the war.

Kiev forces knocked out 36 tanks and 12 BMP infantry fighting vehicles near the key village of Avdivka in Donetsk region on Saturday as part of a mechanized attack the size of a Russian battalion, the Institute of War Studies (ISW) quoted a Ukrainian soldier as saying. Yes.

ISW added that geolocated images show many destroyed and damaged Russian armored vehicles and tanks. Ukrainian soldiers reported that Moscow lost at least 20 aircraft in the failed attack.

Tara CobhamApril 1, 2024 15:20

1711980040Summary: A Ukrainian lawmaker reveals how Britain can help the country win the war with Russia. A Ukrainian lawmaker reveals how Britain can help the country win the war against Russia.

Tara CobhamApril 1, 2024 15:00

1711976457Summary: Ambassadors laid flowers at the site of the Moscow Concert Hall massacre.

Diplomats stationed in Russia laid wreaths on Saturday at the site of last week's terrorist attack at a concert hall outside Moscow that killed 144 people.

Attendees included ambassadors from the United States, European Union (EU) countries, Africa, and Latin America. Russian state news agency RIA Novosti noted that attendees included representatives of unfriendly countries.

After the attack, thousands of people brought bouquets, wreaths and other tokens such as teddy bears to create a makeshift memorial at Crocus City Hall.

Tara CobhamApril 1, 2024 14:00

1711972857Summary: Watch as soldiers raise the Ukrainian flag after a gray zone village on the border is reclaimed.

Ukrainian border guards raised flags in three cities in the gray zone on the eastern border with Russia.

Video shared by Ukraine's border guards shows flags being hoisted on several buildings in the villages of Shabelne, Pischane and Degtyarne.

The territory of the destroyed village is densely populated with mines and is uninhabitable due to constant enemy shelling. The statement was shared along with a video.

But border guards from the Steel Border Offensive Brigade control the area and remind the enemy that this is our land and he has no place.

Ukrainian flag hoisted by soldiers after a gray zone village on the border was reclaimed

Ukrainian border guards raised flags in three cities in the gray zone on the eastern border with Russia. Video shared by Ukraine's border guards shows flags being hoisted on several buildings in the villages of Shabelne, Pischane and Degtyarne. The territory of the destroyed village is densely populated with mines and is uninhabitable due to constant enemy shelling. The statement was shared along with a video. But border guards from the Steel Border Offensive Brigade control the area, reminding the enemy that this is our land and he has no place.

Tara CobhamApril 1, 2024 13:00

1711969257French Foreign Minister worries about North Korea providing ballistic missiles to Russia

France's foreign minister said he was concerned that North Korea was providing ballistic missiles to Russia for the war in Ukraine.

Stephane Sejun expressed his concerns during a joint press conference with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi at the Diaoyutai State Guest House in Beijing on Monday.

The French foreign minister also warned that there would be no lasting peace if Ukraine was not a major party to the peace talks.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi (right) is shaking hands with French Foreign Minister Stephane Sejun after a joint press conference at the Diaoyutai State Guest House in Beijing, China, on the 23rd.

(AP)

Tara CobhamApril 1, 2024 12:00

1711967795Ukraine said five hypersonic missiles were among the 180 weapons Russia launched at Kiev this year.

Russia has used five hypersonic Zircon missiles to attack Kiev since the beginning of the year, the city's military administration said Monday.

Russia says it has launched 180 weapons of various types, including missiles and drones, at the Ukrainian capital in the first three months of this year.

Tara CobhamApril 1, 2024 11:36

1711965657Ukraine repelled a Russian battalion-sized mechanized attack near Avdiivka, a think tank said.

Ukrainian forces appear to have repelled a battalion-sized Russian mechanized attack near the key city of Avdivka, according to a U.S. war think tank.

The Institute of War Studies said the attack was the first battalion-scale mechanized attack since Russian forces began operations to seize Ukrainian villages in Donetsk Oblast in late October 2023.

Tara CobhamApril 1, 2024 11:00

1711962057Summary: Zelenskyy fires more aides in Ukraine reshuffle

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky fired a longtime aide and several advisers on Saturday in a continuing reshuffle that comes as Russia launches new attacks overnight.

Zelenskyy dismissed top aide Serhiy Shefir, who had held the position since 2019. The Ukrainian president also fired three advisers and two presidential representatives who oversee volunteer activities and military rights.

No immediate explanation was provided for the latest changes in a wide-ranging personnel shakeup in recent months. This included the dismissal of Oleksiy Danilov, who served as secretary of the National Security and Defense Committee, on Tuesday, and Valery Zaluzhny, the head of the armed forces, on February 8. He was appointed Ukraine's ambassador to the UK earlier this month.

Tara CobhamApril 1, 2024 10:00

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/europe/russia-ukraine-war-live-putin-news-b2521464.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos