Britain risks summer water shortages and hosepipe ban, scientists warn | water





Britain could face water shortages and hosepipe bans if this summer is hot and dry, despite experiencing the wettest 18 months since records began.

Leading scientists have said the UK is vulnerable to more frequent rain patterns due to climate breakdown because it does not store water properly.

No new major reservoirs have been built in the past 30 years, rivers are designed to move water quickly, flowing into towns and cities, causing floods and seas, and many wetlands have been drained and farmed or built on. This means that the water pouring into the UK in winter is not stored properly, causing flooding and water shortages in summer.

The Environment Agency released a report last week predicting that water scarcity will become increasingly severe in the coming years, with a shortage of nearly five billion liters of water per day by 2050. This is more than a third of the 14 billion liters of water currently supplied to the public. waterworks. The shortfall amount may be adjusted upward. Without action, the country's public water supplies will face a shortfall of more than 4,800 Ml/day (one million liters per day) by 2050, up from 4,000 Ml/d in the 2021 draft, under revised projections, according to the government's draft plan. Reduce demand and further reduce abstractions to improve the environment.

In practice, shortages mean that public supplies will be prioritized and agriculture and other businesses will be banned from extracting, halting their operations for some time. Bans on filling swimming pools and ponds and cleaning public buildings are also likely to occur. The use of hosepipes is already banned during hot, dry periods, and people are banned from using them to wash their cars and water their gardens.

Jamie Hannaford, a hydrologist at the UK Center for Ecology and Hydrology (UKCEH), said: “It was a very wet winter that year. Britain had its wettest October to February on record (since 1890). Rainfall was at least double the February average across central and southern England.

If below-average rainfall continues in the coming months, it could put pressure on water supplies in areas with limited groundwater storage, especially if temperatures are also high (leading to higher evaporation rates and water demand). Rivers and reservoirs for water supply. In these regions (particularly the northern and western highlands), reservoir resources and stream flows can be rapidly depleted during the warm, dry spell of spring, even after a wet winter, as occurred in the 2010 wet winter and subsequent flooding drought in the North West. uk.

Professor Hannah Cloke, a water expert at the University of Reading, said: “It is always good to have high water supply levels as we head into spring and summer after record levels of rain over the past 18 months, but this remains the case. If we experience another long dry spell, UK areas are likely to shrink. Unfortunately, these all-or-nothing rainfall periods we are experiencing in the UK are likely to increase as heat continues to build up in the atmosphere and oceans. We need to realize that our water infrastructure is creaking and requires billions of pounds of investment.

Jo Parker, a chartered civil engineer who has worked in the utility industry for 30 years, said that even after record rainfall, a record hot summer could still lead to a ban on hosepipes.

Because no reservoirs have been built in the past 30 years, the country's untreated water storage is far less than we need, she said.

Demand for water has increased, especially in the summer as the population grows and more people enjoy water features, paddling pools, power washers, etc. This, combined with summer temperatures rising to 40 degrees Celsius due to climate change, she added. While this generally does not lead to widespread problems, it has necessitated some hosepipe bans (or, to use the proper term, temporary bans), and has resulted in some localized shortages caused by bottlenecks in the distribution network rather than a general water shortage. .

Without knowing what the weather will be like this summer, it's hard to predict what will happen.

It was a wet March, but if next month is as dry as models suggest, there is a chance the UK will be short of water this summer.

Based on the forecast, Hannaford said: In the UK, while river flows will increase in winter and high flows during flood periods, river flows at other times of the year will decrease and the lowest flows experienced each summer will be much lower than in the UK. It's now. Likewise, drought events will become more severe in the coming centuries. This will therefore put additional pressure on water supplies during periods of peak demand.

Cloke added: The UK's population continues to grow, rainfall patterns are changing due to climate change and the UK is at risk of running out of water because we have not yet invested enough in the changes needed to fill the gap. We have already seen in some areas what happens when long-term droughts increase the demand for water. This means your pipes can dry out.

