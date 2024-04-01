Lead pipes still contaminate drinking water in Chicago and other US cities: shots fired





In Chicago, about 400,000 homes still get their tap water through lead service lines that connect individual homes to the water main.

And nearly 70 percent of young children are exposed to lead from their home tap water, according to recent estimates published in JAMA Pediatrics. The study also finds that black and Hispanic neighborhoods are more likely to be exposed to lead, but less likely to be tested for lead.

“What is worrying here is that [lead exposure] This is happening at such a population level, and we don't know which homes have low levels of exposure and which have high levels,” says Benjamin Hunh, co-author of the study and assistant professor at the school. of Public Health Johns Hopkins Bloomberg. he notes that even low levels of lead can cause health problems.

Lead in drinking water remains a problem in many parts of the United States. This toxic metal has been banned from water pipes since 1986, but many homes were built before then. Lead exposure is particularly high in Chicago, which has the most lead pipes of any U.S. city, largely because city code required the use of lead service lines up to the year they were banned.

Hunh's estimates are based on lead detected in water samples taken from homes. It's part of a free, voluntary testing program the city of Chicago offers residents, but fewer than 10 percent of households have tested their water. “We [also] found that people who took these tests are more likely to live in white neighborhoods, wealthier neighborhoods, and also neighborhoods less likely to have lead in the first place,” Hunh says.

To fill in the gaps, Hunh and his colleagues used different data sources, including demographics, health measures, and surveys of Chicagoans' primary sources of drinking water. They analyzed the data using machine learning to predict levels of lead exposure via tap water across the city.

They estimate that about 1 in 5 children living in homes with lead-contaminated tap water drink it as their primary source, likely resulting in high levels of lead in their blood.

The results come as no surprise to Elin Betanzo, president of Safe Water Engineering in Detroit. She consults with water utilities on lead and has independently analyzed Chicago data.

“When it's hidden in our water and people don't have good information about lead in their water, they end up drinking it every day. That's when it really becomes a problem,” Betanzo says.

The health dangers of lead

Lead is particularly dangerous for young children. It can damage the brain and nervous system, cause learning and behavior problems, and problems with hearing and speech development. In adults, lead exposure is associated with kidney damage, high blood pressure, and cardiovascular problems.

And even though experts say no level of lead is safe for children, cities like Chicago still follow federal laws. “The City of Chicago works hard to ensure that Chicago's water continues to meet and exceed all standards set by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency,” the Chicago Department of Public Health wrote in a statement to NPR.

Many policymakers and drinking water experts believe this means the laws are too lenient. “The federal lead and copper rule is a very weak regulation that does not protect public health well,” Betanzo says.

The Lead and Copper Rule, first issued by the EPA in 1991, requires local water systems containing more than 15 parts per billion of lead in water to initiate “corrosion control” , adjusting the chemistry of the water so that it is less likely to leach metals. the pipes that transport it.

According to EPA audits, about 90 percent of cases where local water systems exceeded these limits were never reported to the federal government.

“This is probably the worst regulation reported and enforced in the history of the drinking water program,” says Elizabeth Southerland, former director of the Office of Science and Technology at the Bureau of Water. EPA and current member of the Environmental Protection Network.

Stricter lead limits are coming

Last fall, the Environmental Protection Agency proposed “lead and copper rule improvements” that would require most water systems to replace all of their lead service lines over the next 10 years .

However, under the proposed rule, Chicago would receive an exemption because it simply has too many lead pipes. The EPA considers it “technically possible” for water systems to replace up to 10,000 lead water pipes per year, meaning Chicago would still be allowed to have lead pipes for the next 40 years. over the next 50 years.

“It's been decades. That's generations of children and adults consuming lead-contaminated water,” says Chakena Perry, a senior policy advocate with the Chicago-area Natural Resources Defense Council. “It is incomprehensible to tell a resident that he must wait this long to have drinking water.”

The EPA is expected to finalize “lead and copper rule improvements” by the end of October 2024.

For Benjamin Hunh, a researcher at Johns Hopkins, the question became personal a few weeks ago. He grew up in Chicago and his parents still live there. About a month ago, a water pipe near his parents' house burst. Disturbances to a main pipe and the process of repairing it can cause water to surge. Hunh suspects this is why his mother experienced symptoms consistent with lead poisoning after drinking it.

Hunh helped his parents test the water and the city quickly called them to say they would replace their lead pipes for free. “I know, because I'm an expert on this. So I can tell my parents, 'It's not safe. You need to go out there and change this,'” he says. “But it’s happening all over the city.”

In the short term, Hunh would like to see the city provide lead water filters and encourage water quality testing for anyone with a lead water pipe. And then replace all those pipes as quickly as possible.

For now, his parents drink bottled water.

And Hunh admits he probably drank a lot of leaded water growing up. Yet, he says, previous generations were exposed to large amounts of lead in gasoline and paint. “I think the generations before me had a lot more exposure to lead as children,” he says. “I hope that future generations will be exposed to even less lead.”

