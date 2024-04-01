UK reforms 'could cost Tories 53 seats' with Sunak considering shock summer general election





Reform Britain could see the Conservatives win up to 53 seats, a new survey has claimed.

A study conducted by the Daily Mail's Electoral Calculus of 18,000 polls predicts the Conservatives are headed for their worst election defeat in history.

Opinion polls suggest the Conservatives could win 133 seats if the party rejects candidates in some constituencies.

However, the survey suggests that if the Reform Party contests those seats as intended, the Conservatives will only win 80 seats.

Reform UK needs just 80 MPs to leave Conservative Party

Meanwhile, Labor is set to win 470 seats if Reform contests in all constituencies.

If the reforms reach some sort of deal with the Conservatives, Labor's share of the House of Commons would be reduced to 430 MPs.

The survey also highlights that the Conservatives are under threat from the Lib Dems in a number of 'blue-wall' seats.

Analysis suggests the Liberal Democrats could increase their seat share from 15 to 48.

Latest developments:

Reform UK is not expected to side with the Conservatives.

Nigel Farage, Reform's honorary chairman, has consistently said Reform will not make a deal to sidestep the Conservatives in a similar way to 2019.

A Reform spokesman said: The Conservatives, as always, are too arrogant to think anything else is needed.

They would be deluded if they thought that reform could persuade them to get rid of the dogs. The simple fact is that they have nothing to offer the country.

So if they can pin their hopes on the undecided 15%, they'll be more likely to pin their hopes on the donkey.

It comes as Downing Street leaves open the possibility of a summer general election.

Speculation is growing about an election in June or July, which No10 did not deny on Sunday.

One source pointed to Chancellor Rishi Sunak's previous comments in which he assumed the election would be held in the second half of the year, adding that there was still much work to be done and work on the economy needed to continue.

