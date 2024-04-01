American scientists are leaving academia. This is bad news for pharmaceutical companies





CNN New York —

In the United States, scientists, particularly those in the biomedical field, are increasingly leaving academia for better-paying industrial jobs, amid stagnant federal funding and low wages.

It's a worrying sign for the future of medical research and development in the United States at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, which rely on science housed at universities to develop cutting-edge commercial products.

According to the National Institutes of Health, the number of postdoctoral fellows supported by NIH grants has been in steady decline for more than 20 years, with a significant decline after 2020. The number of postdoctoral fellows in the biological and biomedical fields decreased by 9%. between 2018. and 2022, and those in health-related fields fell 8%, according to a survey released March 20 by the National Science Foundation.

The problem is that postdocs are a critical component of the research and development workforce.

Postdoctoral scientists do the science, Donna Ginther, an economist who studies the scientific job market at the University of Kansas, told CNN. They actually work in the laboratory and therefore make very important contributions to new scientific discoveries.

These contributions are part of a long game. Biomedical companies accept scientific contributions and, over time, package them into a commercial product. Building on the discovery of mRNA in the 1960s, the technology behind an mRNA vaccine for humans had been in development for decades before the Covid-19 vaccine was first administered in 2020.

It takes a long time from that first discovery to turning it into a product, Ginther said.

In 2005, researchers learned that RNA could have immense therapeutic potential, but found that the discovery was of no interest, Nobel Prize-winning biochemist Dr. Katalin Kariko told Wired Magazine in 2020.

By using this technology to develop their mRNA vaccines against Covid-19, pharmaceutical companies like Pfizer and Moderna have made a windfall of profits. Between 2020 and 2021, Pfizer saw its turnover almost double. During the same period, Moderna's total revenue increased from $803 million to $18.5 billion, a stunning growth that the company said was primarily due to commercial sales of the vaccine. COVID-19.

Ginther said most biotechnology and biomedical companies don't worry about funding basic sciences like universities.

Most companies are publicly traded and they are always looking to achieve bottom lines, she said. This is how they make money through marketing: they have a product, which they patent and then sell.

Interestingly, the number of graduate students pursuing master's or doctoral degrees in biomedical fields increased by 22% between 2018 and 2022, according to the NSF survey. And the number of predoctoral students funded by NIH grants has increased steadily since 1998.

Experts say these students are increasingly seeking higher-paying industrial jobs. Unlike academic positions, these roles do not require postdoctoral research experience.

There is no economic benefit (to doing a postdoctoral fellowship), Ginther said. If you spend four to six years as a postdoc and then go into industry, your starting salary is the same as if we had just automatically entered industry.

The salary gap between academia and industry is also astronomical, which has the added effect of making corporate jobs much more financially attractive to students.

The NIH determines the amount of stipends for U.S. citizens participating in postdoctoral programs. The stipend for a first-year postdoc is approximately $56,000 per year, with marginal annual salary increases. But in biotechnology, postdocs and doctoral students can easily exceed six figures.

Ginther served on an NIH advisory committee in December, where she and her colleagues recommended that the NIH increase its stipend amount by 34 percent to $70,000 per year.

The NIH was waiting for its budget and that budget passed a week ago, so I'm sure they're discussing it right now, she said. Ginther noted that the federal budget for the NIH is flat for fiscal year 2024, which in an era of rising prices is actually a reduction.

The NIH told CNN on Monday that it is still studying the recommendations and the feasibility of implementing them.

Experts warn that the building blocks of life-saving scientific innovation could slowly be eroded. A new study from the World Health Organization found that Covid-19 vaccines saved the lives of 1.4 million people in Europe alone, reducing deaths by 57%. Health experts estimate that in the 103 years that insulin has been available to treat diabetes, the drug has saved tens of millions of lives. A lack of funding and meaningful salary increases for a critical portion of the scientific workforce can hamper these medical discoveries on a range of public health fronts, from cancer to Alzheimer's disease to the next pandemic.

