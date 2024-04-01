The dangers of American elections, explained to Europeans • Tennessee Lookout





I have been fortunate to teach in London and Prague, and to have presented research in Lisbon and Istanbul, and I recently tried to explain our national politics to some bewildered Europeans, with the following result.

As we enter the heart of the US election season, I understand how confusing and bizarre this may seem. Even the most informed European can and should, rightly, be baffled by American procedures and by a system that can produce a presidential candidate as alarmingly unqualified as Donald Trump.

I offer some clues and perspectives that may help enhance understanding, stemming from my qualifications: I speak on points about American media as a professor of journalism and media, and I have studied American media for over 40 years. I have also been a journalist and radio presenter, television news producer and newspaper columnist. Politically, my name has appeared on a public ballot ten times and I have won eight of those contests.

I will address these questions in the form of a series of three questions.

What explains Donald Trump's popularity?

Trump is a thin-skinned political gadfly with no self-control. He nearly squandered his father's large inheritance when he was saved by the reality TV show The Apprentice. He fits many people's idea of ​​what a rich man is: brash, rude, and doesn't make fun of anyone.

His political inexperience when he entered the presidential race in 2015 was not a concern. He didn't understand governance or public policy, but that didn't matter. He and his Republican Party supporters reconfigured it as the Trump Party, a nascent party of rage. Persistent traditionalist Republicans thought they could ride the tiger and found themselves swallowed up by it.

Trump's followers are predominantly white, male, rural, self-described as conservative Christians and evangelicals, even though the things they are told to favor can often be at odds with those labels.

There is a long tradition in American politics of pitting poor whites against poor blacks. Power brokers and their lackeys work to obscure the most significant divide, with the rich and their corporations squeezing and exploiting everyone.

Who better to get the oppressed to vote against their own interests than a narcissist and habitual liar like Donald Trump? He ran into this scam, but is now exploiting the crowds to get the money to pay his mounting legal bills.

The Trump voter has been conditioned for years (by talk radio and Fox News) to view all speech on a left-right scale, and all policy as simply a matter of seeing them as real, hard-working Americans (read that too as a white patriarchy). against an influx of lazy, dark moochers. In this formulation, American exceptionalism takes the form of a stern father harshly teaching our people how to behave, but only caring about America, walling himself off and letting the rest of the world wallow in his blind inferiority, without the blessing of God.

Continuing this bizarre construct, the enemy on the other side could be led by globalists or a group of overeducated smartasses who, in their high schools, went to college, read books, had passports, traveled, talked about ideas foreigners, insisted on logic and evidence, and correct them on social media. Few things delight a Trumpian cultist more than using name-calling or third-hand anecdotes to own the libraries.

Can't the media expose and defeat Trump and Trumpism?

Not as much as one might hope, both in terms of its scale and its timidity. For many years, those of us who studied media have wondered about people's primary source of information. We thought they had one, but we now realize that many Americans don't. Television and later the Internet were the default answers for the information illiterate.

An entire generation has grown up learning the news indirectly, through things shared via social media, often comic clips making fun of the news. Some of their older relatives also fell into this trap. In such an environment, it is easy for a platform algorithm to only provide you with material that fits your preconceptions, and thus a mediated knowledge bubble is born.

Trump followers live in extreme media bubbles, and often the information that circulates around them is inaccurate, misleading, or even downright misinformation. The problem is exacerbated by the fact that Trump supporters have a strong distrust of traditional, established news media.

For several decades, right-wing entities have propagated the lie that the media is liberal. Their claims are largely anecdotal; solid research shows that they do not hold up to close inspection. These claims, however, are shouted incessantly and serve as a way to work with referees, often prompting editors, producers and interview organizers to go easy on right-wing extremists and push the debate in their direction.

Fox News, launched with a fair and balanced slogan, never was either. The whole charade implied and fueled a narrative that the other options were flawed and wrong. It's a shame to see serious news organizations spouting soft rhetoric on Trump's lies and other verbal backflips in an attempt to retain the right-wing readers, viewers and listeners they have long lost and cannot not find.

For many other American news entities, especially local television news, their preoccupation with excess has largely spared them from criticism, but has also made them irrelevant to public policy. It's also worth noting that even as content has expanded, many media outlets have reduced the number of journalists on the ground to gather information. We are left with an abundance of information processing and chatter, but little investigation of current events. Superficiality drowns out substance.

Why doesn’t majority public sentiment, which is still anti-Trump, prevail more pervasively in election results?

American political practices certainly have some quirks. A progressive, high-population state like California has two U.S. senators, as does a conservative, low-population state like Wyoming. Members of the House of Representatives vary by state population, but the representation process can be perverted by gerrymandering.

Both Democrats and Republicans seek an advantage in how district lines are drawn, but Republicans have excelled at this recently, packing many Democrats into a single district or cracking Democratic-leaning cities so their residents are outvoted by the suburbs with a strong Republican majority. For example, in Tennessee, the Memphis area is crowded and is now giving up our only Democratic congressional seat. Nashville was split into three different congressional districts, eliminating one Democratic seat.

Republicans targeted state legislative seats in the years before census-based redistricting and thus were in control when the lines were drawn. This means they can retain seats and even gain seats, even if their vote share stagnates or even declines. These same Republican-led legislatures are seeing their electoral base age and their policies offend women, minorities and young people. Republican lawmakers therefore responded by making voting more difficult, particularly for minorities and young people. Additional voter identification forms are unnecessarily imposed. Early voting locations and hours are reduced, polling locations in minority districts are under-resourced, leading to long lines and closed polling locations on college campuses.

At the presidential level, the great fear is the Electoral College, a creaky constitutional vestige created in part to satisfy slave states. He handed the presidency to Trump in late 2016, despite Hillary Clinton winning millions more votes. Third-party protest votes in swing states have given us the nightmare of the Trump presidency, diminishing the esteem of the United States around the world.

It remains possible that the United States is falling into a repeated combination of errors: misinformation, third-party skimming, and false equivalence in media coverage. Some newsrooms continue to skip lightly over President Joe Biden's substantial record to focus on his age. These same newsrooms could work to normalize the alternative to Trump, an old authoritarian who faces dozens of criminal charges in four jurisdictions, some stemming from his failed plots to thwart the peaceful transfer of power.

Vigilance will therefore be required between now and November, and even beyond. Trumpism will only disappear with a crushing electoral defeat, sanctions against violators and the rebuilding of democratic guarantees.

Do not be reassured or alarmed by the current polls. Measuring public opinion can easily miss the point in a world where technology evolves rapidly and the electorate is unclear. President Joe Biden is running for reelection against every respondent's vision of perfection. American democracy, the NATO alliance and a safer world depend on Biden winning.

