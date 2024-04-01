US giant AutoNation spotlights Inchcape UK behind the wheel | business news





A New York-listed car dealer plans to bid for Inchcape's UK operations.

Sky News has learned that AutoNation, which has a market capitalization of around $7bn (£5.5bn), is one of the suitors surrounding the business after Inchcape confirmed in January that it was conducting a strategic review.

Industry sources say AutoNation is in the early stages of considering the offer and may not have decided to move forward with it yet.

If it goes ahead, it would be AutoNation's first step into the UK after it withdrew from a bidding war for London-listed car dealer Pendragon six months ago.

Insiders said the deal could be worth up to £350 million.

AutoNation failed to respond to multiple email and phone requests for comment.

The sale of Inchcape's UK operations will be another step in the industry's overhaul of ownership.

Last year, Lithia Motors signed a deal to acquire UK-based company Jardine Motors from Hong Kong conglomerate Jardine Matheson Holdings.

Lithia also agreed to acquire Pendragon's dealership and rental business.

Separately, Lookers was sold to Canada's Alpha Auto Group in a £465m deal.

The Inchcape UK division consists of 70 sites, employs 3,700 people and works with car manufacturers including Audi, BMW, Jaguar, Toyota and Volkswagen.

Sources told Sky News in January that selling the UK distributor would free Inchcape to focus on high-margin distribution activities in more than 40 countries around the world.

One of the people added that eliminating the market perception of the company as a UK-focused car dealer would allow the board to take a higher view of the stock.

The company's share price has risen slightly over the past year, giving it a market capitalization of £3 billion.

The sale of the UK business will be a landmark move for Inchcape. Inchcape's roots date back to 1847 when William Mackinnon and Robert Mackenzie formed a general merchant partnership.

Inchcape Group was listed on the London Stock Exchange in 1958 under the name IGD.

It began trading under its current name in 1981.

In recent years, the company has pursued aggressive international expansion, including acquisitions in China, Australia and mainland Europe.

Distribution activities now account for more than 90% of Inchcape group profits. This means Inchcape's UK retail business is a relatively minor part of the group in terms of profitability.

If the Inchcape sale goes through, Vertu Motors will become the only UK car dealer listed in London.

Inchcape declined to comment.

