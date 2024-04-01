US Navy submarine is the first in the world to be equipped with a silent Caterpillar engine





Submarines use stealth to dominate the seas, posing an illusory but deadly threat. Now, U.S. Navy submarines will take stealth to a new level. American submarines will now be equipped with a magnetohydrodynamic drive.

American submarines will further extend their advantage in the underwater domain. For the first time, the US Navy has equipped a Virginia-class submarine with a new form of propulsion, magnetohydrodynamic drive (MHD). This promises to make the submarine virtually undetectable, the holy grail of naval warfare.

The magnetohydrodynamic drive is being developed under the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) PUMP program, first reported in 2023. Water passing through it is accelerated by means of a magnetic field using superconducting magnets . This is often compared to the way a caterpillar crawls, leading to the colloquial term caterpillar driving.

The first ship to be equipped with the new propulsion will be the USS Montana (SSN 794). This Virginia-class attack submarine was commissioned into the US Navy in June 2022. Although still a new boat, it was brought to Groton, Connecticut for modifications.

The quietest underwater propulsion ever designed

It is likely to be particularly stealthy because there are no moving mechanical parts. This will make the submarine particularly difficult to detect using passive sonar that listens for noises made by the targeted submarine. Sonar operators searching for the USS Montana will likely hear noises indistinguishable from natural phenomena, such as seismic activity.

Instead of a traditional propeller at the rear, the new propulsion will be located entirely inside the submarine's hull. According to British experts, the only external clues would probably be the water intake doors at the front. These will look like torpedo tube blanks, but larger, approximately the diameter of a submarine-launched ballistic missile. But mounted horizontally, which is unusual for these missiles.

It's time

The new propulsion could be installed on more submarines if the trials are successful. These will likely be new Virginia-class attack submarines and the future SSN-X type. It is, however, unlikely to be installed on Columbia-class ballistic missile submarines (SSBNs), as this would likely constitute a first-strike capability. There is no reason to make a nuclear deterrent submarine so stealthy if it is only intended for retaliatory strikes.

The USS Montana is scheduled to undergo sea trials on the Penobscot River in Maine. This will make it more difficult for the Russian Navy to observe the tests.

Tracked propulsion is still in its infancy. It remains to be seen whether the Penobscot River will mark the end of history or the beginning of a new chapter. Either way, Montana will remain invisible.

