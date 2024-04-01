Why do weapons continue to flow from the United States to Israel despite the ceasefire resolution? | American foreign policy





The feeling that the US abstention on a UN ceasefire resolution signaled a radically different approach to the war in Gaza from the Biden administration lasted only four days.

The UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire, the release of hostages and the large-scale delivery of food aid was adopted last Monday. On Friday, the Washington Post reported on the latest shipment of American bombs and planes worth billions of dollars to Israel.

The only hesitation, according to a source close to the matter, was a delay of a few days in processing the approval of 1,800 2,000-pound (907 kg) MK-84 bombs, capable of flattening a building and leaving a crater 11 meters deep.

It is a devastating weapon believed to have been frequently used by the Israeli air force, playing a significant role in the estimated 33,000 deaths in Gaza since October.

The news that the nearly $4 billion-a-year arms shipment between the United States and Israel continued to flow uninterrupted sparked a furious response from critics, who pointed out the irony of the Biden administration which has urged a ceasefire and the delivery of food aid to Gaza while providing the weapons that fuel both the war and the humanitarian crisis.

It's like putting a bandage on a severed little finger while you continue to stab him in the chest, said Rae Abileah, a Jewish American peace activist.

As a catastrophic famine begins to take hold in Gaza, administration officials wonder almost daily why continued U.S. military aid is not conditional on a change in Israeli behavior aimed at limiting the number of civilian deaths and significantly increase the delivery of aid.

The common response has been that the US administration, while urging Israel to do more to protect civilians in Gaza, should do nothing to limit Israel's ability to defend itself, a touchstone of US foreign policy for over half a century.

Democrats of all stripes, whether they support the current policy or not, say a change of course by the Biden administration on arms supplies is highly unlikely, for policy and political reasons.

He won't. He fundamentally believes that Israel has the right to defend itself, and he believes that in his heart, a former senior official in the president's Biden administration said, adding: “There is no probability in my opinion.”

Joe Biden's personal sense of commitment to Israel, cemented over decades of close contact with Israeli leaders, is a large part of why his administration is so reluctant to change.

Biden sees himself as part of Israel's history, having been involved for so long, said Aaron David Miller, a former State Department Middle East negotiator now at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.

A key moment to watch, Miller suggested, would be May 8, when the State Department is scheduled to issue an official report on whether Israel is complying with international humanitarian law.

I would be stunned if the administration ruled that Israelis were not following the rules, largely because Gaza is not the only problem, Miller said.

Administration officials point to the fact that a major new war has not yet been started with Hezbollah in Lebanon as a success for American diplomacy, but the constant exchange of fire over the northern border of Israel reminds that the threat persists. Most observers expect a significant conflict within a year.

Hezbollah would represent a much more serious military challenge than Hamas, with a reputed arsenal of more than 100,000 missiles and rockets.

If you begin this process of packaging weapons, it will be seen as a very strong message to the world community that America no longer has the support of Israel, the former senior official said.

Hamas is the least of Israel's problems. Imposing conditions on the weapons would be a message to Hezbollah, the Iranians, the Syrians and the Houthis, who are looking around and trying to see if they can break Israel.

The Biden administration also believes that conditionality would not work as leverage on Benjamin Netanyahu's right-wing coalition, which is galvanizing its core supporters by defying Washington.

The idea that the Israelis would just turn around and say: we give up? I don't buy it, Miller said. It's not just about Netanyahu. It is the entire government, it is the public, which does not give priority to the delivery of aid. They have not been exposed to the terrible humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza.

The Israeli government would not simply ignore American signals, political observers say. Netanyahu would go further, most likely coming to the United States to make common cause with Republicans and imply that Biden had betrayed Israel in the face of terrorism.

Netanyahu did the same with Barack Obama in 2015, when Republicans invited him to address a joint session of Congress. Current President Michael Johnson has said he plans to invite Netanyahu again at the height of an election year, one in which the Israeli leader clearly favors Donald Trump.

Domestically, Biden's material support for Israel has alienated Arab-Americans, other minorities, young people, and progressive Democrats, and consequently damaged his chances of winning at least the key state of Michigan, and with him maybe the whole state. election.

A policy reversal today would not guarantee winning back those votes, and would also risk alienating the instinctively pro-Israel parts of the Democratic coalition.

Within the Democratic coalition, there is a very strong group of people, primarily American Jews, who would like a different government in Israel but remain committed to supporting Israel, said Henry Olsen, a senior fellow at the Ethics Center and public policy. .

The last president to threaten to block arms shipments to Israel was Republican Ronald Reagan, while the last Democratic president to seriously alienate American Jews within his own party was Jimmy Carter, who authorized secret contacts in 1979 with the Palestine Liberation Organization and paid a campaign contribution. prize the following year, losing the 1980 election.

There are many key states, like Pennsylvania or Arizona, that have small but significant Jewish populations, Olsen said.

Progressive Democrats argue that the scale of the humanitarian catastrophe and the implications of possible U.S. complicity make these traditional political calculations obsolete. The sheer scale of the tragedy makes the unthinkable thinkable, they say.

I think President Biden has surrounded himself with many hawkish people, deeply aligned with the right-wing AIPAC lobby. [American Israel Public Affairs Committee, the main Israeli lobby in the US], said Usamah Andrabi, communications director for Justice Democrats. Instead, he should align himself with the voters who got him elected in the first place.

Andrabi added: At some point, the administration and our party have to ask themselves: What are we willing to be complicit in?

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2024/apr/01/flow-of-arms-from-us-to-israel-continues-despite-ceasefire-abstention The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos