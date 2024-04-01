Vampire Weekends Only God Was Above Us, Reviewed





For a while in the late 2000s, it was extremely fun to dive into Vampire Weekend. Formed at Columbia University in 2006, the band made joyful, bleating indie rock about Cape Cod, the mansard roofs and commas of Oxford. Singer and guitarist Ezra Koenig wore khakis and sometimes tied a sweater around his shoulders, a look that everyone knows is the unofficial uniform of filthy rich boyfriends in high school movies. The band's vibe was preppy but slightly debauched, somewhere between Dead Poets Society and Less Than Zero. Vampire Weekend felt slightly out of step with the archaic, fuzzy, avant-garde indie rock of the time. His music was refined and sunny, a little arrogant, with melodic sensibilities indebted to the dynamic and sensitive songs and songwriters of the '70s and '80s: the Beats Save It for Later, Paul Simons Under African Skies, Harry Nilsssons Gotta Get Up.

The group's second album, Contra, released in 2010, debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200. The songs were idiosyncratic but had incredibly broad appeal. That winter, the single Holiday, a reggae-inflected rock tune that, for better or worse, could have been lifted from a third-wave ska compilation, appeared simultaneously in two major television commercials. Other albums followed Modern Vampires of the City, in 2013, and Father of the Bride, in 2019.

Koenigs' voice is high, clear and mannered, but there is something unusually intimate about his phrasing and delivery. It always seems to me as if he is both near and far, perhaps on the other end of the line, shouting at a great distance. It has a few recurring lyrical motifs, one of which is a vague religiosity – a deep, enduring curiosity about faith and the divine. In this way, Koenig most closely resembles Simon, whose music, including his skillful (if courageous) adoption of sub-Saharan African polyrhythms, has always been a major touchstone for the band. Like Simon, Koenig grew up around New York and was raised Jewish. On Unbelievers, a song by Modern Vampires of the City, Koenig wonders about salvation, forgiveness, baptism: But what holy water contains a little drop, little drop for me? This question: Could he willingly submit to a sublime force, whether it be the love of God, romantic love, or anything that requires indescribable devotion? keeps coming up in the Vampire Weekends discography. On Everstanding Arms, Koenig asks: Could I be made to serve a master?/Well, I'll never understand, I'll never understand. Another of Koenig's lyrical concerns, which is surely not unrelated, is the unstoppable march of time. (Koenig co-hosts an online radio show called Time Crisis.) In Step, also from Modern Vampires, he worries about man's inevitable trajectory: Wisdom is a gift, but you'd trade it for youth. What if, at the end of it all, there was simply more unknowing? Age is an honor, but it's still not the truth, Koenig adds.

This month, Vampire Weekend will release Only God Was Above Us, their fifth album. The band's current lineup includes Koenig, drummer Chris Tomson and bassist Chris Baio. (In 2016, visionary multi-instrumentalist and producer Rostam Batmanglij announced that he had left the band, amicably; he is credited as co-writer and co-producer of The Surfer, a beautiful and spacey new song. ) Vampire Weekend has never made a bad album, but Only God Was Above Us is one of their best. The songwriting is less compact and urgent, and the sound is looser, fuzzier, freer. Koenig will be forty this month. We all soften and relax, in different ways, in middle age.

I can't help but hear the lyrics of Only God Was Above Us as a treatise on legacy, decadence, generational dissonance, and the delicate idea of ​​choosing optimism over defeatist griping. We must reckon with the past: the cascading spiritual fallout from the wars of our ancestors. We must take into account the present: the horror of our current wars. But there is also a way to understand violence and struggle as inherent to the human journey, a challenge we have survived countless times (although not without suffering injury). The album opens with Koenig singing, Fuck the world, his voice soft, almost trembling. But it turns out he's just quoting someone who found themselves mired in a self-fulfilling fear spiral. This song, Ice Cream Piano (on the lyric sheet, the titular phrase appears as In dreams I scream piano), is loud but dynamic. Were all the sons and daughters/Vampires who drained the neck of the Old World, sings Koenig, a descendant of Romanian and Hungarian immigrants.

Koenig is a meticulous lyricist, not one to say anything. He favors harsh, distinctive names (horchata, hood, crab claws, aranciata, Masada, and that's only on one song, Horchata, off Contra), and he often has to do a lot of syllabic gymnastics to make the rhythm work, like in this part from Ice Cream Piano: You're talking about Serbs/whispered Kosovo Albanians/Romanian boys/third generation Transylvanians. He seems to suggest, albeit gently, that it is advisable to broaden our historical understanding of conflict, that no lineage is innocent, that justice is never fully deserved, that war is constant. Every generation makes its own apologies, he trills, on the chorus of Gen-X Cops, a swirling song built around a distorted slide guitar riff that sounds buggy and possessed, like an insect scurrying around a porch light at dusk.

Only God Was Above Us is full of semi-obscure references: Gen-X Cops is named after a 1999 Japanese action film, the cover of which will be familiar to anyone who haunted downtown video stores before the advent streaming. Another song takes its name from a 1996 New York magazine cover story called Prep-School Gangsters, in which reporter Nancy Jo Sales travels around Manhattan with a team of trust fund dirtbags. On The Surfer, Koenig refers to the construction of Water Tunnel No. 3, a New York City water supply tunnel that began in 1970 and will be completed, according to estimates, in 2032. (He was once billed as the largest non-defensive construction project in the history of Western civilization.)

My favorite track on the new album is Capricorn, a big, hazy track featuring lots of synthesizers, piano, guitar, harmonica and strings. Maybe just because I'm a Capricorn myself, it takes me a while to get used to people, I'm driven by duty, I've been an adult since I was six, according to the astrology app Co-Star, but I found the final verse of the song almost unbearably romantic. What's nicer than telling someone they don't have to work so hard? Good days are coming/Not just for dying/I know you're tired of trying/Listen, baby,/You don't have to try.

The album ends, of course, with an eight-minute song called Hope. He catalogs the various wrongs that an individual or society can suffer, then suggests that we had better find a way to let our rage fade away. It is an idea of ​​capitulation that has already been mentioned for Koenig. On Ya Hey, a song by Modern Vampires, Koenig sings, And I can't help but feel/That I made a mistake/But I let it go. During the chorus, he moans Ut Deo, Deo, a Latin phrase meaning To God, God. (The song's title sounds like a reference to both OutKast's Hey Ya! and Yahweh, the God of the Israelites, marking perhaps the first and last time these things were so explicitly combined.) On Hope, Koenig returns to the idea of ​​submission. My enemies are invincible / I had to give up, he sings. You can almost hear the shrug. Control is a fiction. Justice could be too. Or, as Koenig puts it: The signees broke the pact / The surfer sacked the quarterback / Your bag fell on the tracks / I hope you let him go.

