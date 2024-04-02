Thunderstorms and tornadoes expected to sweep eastward across US | Weather in the United States





Thunderstorms and tornadoes are expected to sweep eastward across the United States in the coming days after a rainy season in California.

According to the National Weather Service (NWS) Storm Prediction Center, severe weather is expected to spread from the Southern Plains to the Mid-Atlantic and Gulf Coast states over the next three days. The warnings were applied to about 50 million Americans to kick off what is traditionally the three months that are typically the most active for tornadoes in the United States each year.

In addition to thunderstorms, the NWS warned that wind damage and isolated large hail would be possible over a wide area. And the forecaster warned that a tornado threat was expected to be greatest from central Kentucky east-northeast and into West Virginia.

The NWS warned of a slight risk of severe thunderstorms starting Sunday afternoon through Sunday evening from northern Missouri to central Illinois and Indiana, with some of the storms potentially producing large hail. Isolated large hail and wind damage could also occur in southern West Virginia through south-central Virginia.

We're talking about the size of a baseball, said Fox Weather meteorologist Kendall Smith. He added: So you need to take these precautions today and make sure that you are ready for [Monday].

The risk of thunderstorms is expected to increase Monday from central Oklahoma to the lower Ohio Valley, with the possibility of large to very large hail, as well as damaging winds and tornadoes. According to the NWS, the threat is expected to peak in the afternoon and evening in the Southern Plains, with the greatest threat to the surrounding Ohio Valley during the evening and night.

In an alert on Twitter/X, the NWS office in Paducah, Kentucky, warned that the main potential for severe storms would begin over southeast Missouri and southern Illinois Monday afternoon, then spread toward is all night.

The NWS also warned that a serious threat is expected Tuesday from the Ohio and Tennessee valleys and eastward.

Posting on ! More storms are possible through Tuesday, so be sure to stay weather aware!

Additionally, with the greatest tornado threat coming from central Kentucky and east-northeast into West Virginia, the NWS office in Paducah warned of damaging winds in excess of 60 mph and large hail over 1 inch in diameter and larger would be the main concerns.

In the central Gulf Coast states, an upper-level trough, or elongated area of ​​relatively low atmospheric pressure, is expected to propagate as a cold front advances eastward across the lower Mississippi Valley, a warned the NWS.

