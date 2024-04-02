National debt: Report finds US debt higher than expected after warnings from Jamie Dimon and Larry Fink





The national debt is quickly becoming a thorn in the side of the American economy that no one wants to extract and it will continue to wreak havoc, plunging the United States into a financial crisis and 10 years of stagnation.

This is increasingly the opinion of a growing number of experts who are sounding the alarm about the rate at which the American government is falling into debt. More importantly, they fear that this debt means the country will not be able to afford the borrowing needed in the future, in addition to the funds needed to service existing debt.

Members of the affected camp include Fed Chairman Jerome Powell, JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon, Bank of America CEO Brian Moynihan, BlackRock CEO Larry Fink and Wharton Vice Dean , Joao Gomes.

Their outlook is supported by a March report from the Congressional Budget Office (CBO). The CBO estimates that by 2054, public debt will represent 166% of GDP, reaching $141.1 trillion.

Currently, the country's debt, estimated at $34 trillion, is about 99% of GDP and, according to the CBO, will rise steadily over the next 30 years. In the short term, the CBO expects debt, as a percentage of GDP, to surpass the World War II record peak by 2029.

This growing debt, the CBO writes, would slow economic growth, increase interest payments to foreign holders of U.S. debt, and pose significant risks to the fiscal and economic outlook; it could also lead lawmakers to feel more constrained in their policy choices.

The report then adds that the likelihood of a financial crisis is increasing due to growing debt, which would lead to higher interest rates and, if combined with higher inflation, could erode confidence in the US dollar as the dominant international reserve. currency.

The outlook for the U.S. Government Accountability Office (GAO) is not much better. A report released last month said the government faces an unsustainable fiscal trajectory that poses a serious threat to economic, security and social problems if not resolved.

The GAO advises Congress to make tough budgetary and policy decisions to address key drivers of the federal debt and change the government's fiscal trajectory, adding: The sooner steps are taken to change the long-term fiscal trajectory, the less they will have to be drastic. .

As evidence of incredibly complex fallout accumulates, one might assume that it will take an equally complicated approach to prevent them. Economists say it isn't, but that's only if they think it's a problem. The most difficult problem is precisely this: getting enough people to listen.

A sudden assessment

Whartons Gomes has been vocal about his concerns about the national debt level for some time, and last week, after an interview with Fortune, he sat before the U.S. Senate Budget Committee and put it on the table. guard against an upcoming train accident.

The associate dean for research at the University of Pennsylvania's Wharton School had previously argued that too few leading figures were taking the issue seriously, but as a promising economist he felt compelled to step away of the platoon to sound the alarm.

The coming fiscal crisis will be triggered by a sudden loss of public confidence in the federal government's finances and those charged with managing them, Gomes told President Sheldon Whitehouse and Chuck Grassley. The projected evolution of the US federal debt makes this inevitable in the not too distant future.

Among the consequences of the crisis, Professor Gomes predicts a sharp decline in the value of the dollar as interest rates rise. He also believes inflation will skyrocket as the government will be forced to cut social programs to combat the deficit.

These measures would have a further devastating effect on the economy, leading to a decade-long stagnation, Gomes explained. Given our projected demographic challenges, many older, marginally attached workers will likely leave the workforce, never to return.

Changing this future is not that difficult

Professor Gomes presents two well-known options for rebalancing the variables: increasing growth or reducing spending. The first solution is by far the most preferable, Gomes said, but it wouldn't ramp up fast enough to get the job done.

Even then, the required fiscal correction is not drastic, he added. We certainly do not need to repay any of the outstanding debt to avoid a crisis. In fact, public debt can continue to grow steadily over time without posing an immediate threat to the country's fiscal solvency, provided that annual deficits are not excessive.

A budgetary adjustment of around 1.4% of GDP, or $400 billion spread over two or three years, would nip the problem in the bud, Gomes estimates.

However, without a change in course, a fiscal crisis is likely to occur in 2030, Gomes said, or as early as 2025 if the next administration implements a costly fiscal package that relies on implausibly optimistic economic assumptions.

Either way, Gomes warns: its consequences will be serious and will leave lasting, probably irreversible, scars on our economy and our society.

Redo the calculation

Economists are increasingly revising the bill that future generations will have to foot to pay for the budgetary spending of past governments. However, this comes with a major caveat: a global pandemic.

For example, in 2019, the CBO projected that U.S. public debt by 2049 would reach 144% of GDP; in March, this figure is estimated to be more than 150%.

However, the ratio and corresponding expected debt figure fluctuate depending on who you ask. Even the CBO, in September 2023, predicted that figure would be higher, estimating a debt-to-GDP ratio of 153% by 2053.

The GAO estimates the debt at 200% of GDP by 2050, while Penn Wharton's budget model projects the size of the economy to rise to 190% by the same year.

Balance is not the goal

Like Whartons Gomes, RussellPrice, chief economist at financial services firm Ameriprise Financial, is growing increasingly nervous about the national debt while fielding more questions on the subject from retail investors.

The expert at the Minneapolis-based firm, which manages $1.4 trillion in assets, added that the goal is not to balance the books from year to year: given the deficits high levels of spending now, if we did it in a very short period of time, at some point, it would cause more economic pain than it would displace.

Price also sought to address intergenerational criticism that today's high spending levels unfairly burden tomorrow's workers. Although Social Security as we know it only exists because of higher taxes paid by workers in the 1980s, Price pointed out, significant spending will be needed in the future to support an aging population.

As a result, younger workers have a vested interest in ensuring that expenses agreed upon today are worth investing in in the future. Price explained: The one thing I emphasize to retail clients is that debt should never be fully paid off, but the burden of higher interest charges is where future generations will see the value of the amount they have paid for promises. which were adopted so many years ago.

The other side of the debate

Other economists, more optimistic, believe that a crisis due to public debt is not possible, because fiscal stimulus should lead to greater productivity and therefore an increase in GDP.

Brett House, a professor at Columbia University, is a specialist in macroeconomics and international finance and is part of the cohort of experts who don't lose sleep over the national debt.

House said the recent increase in debt due to the pandemic is an example of how fiscal stimulus can lead to productivity. After all, the second, third and fourth quarters of 2023 all saw productivity increases of more than 3% from the previous quarter, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Indeed, GDP growth in the United States since the pandemic has outpaced that of all other G7 countries, with a 7.4% increase in the last quarter compared to the fourth quarter of 2019. Meanwhile, the G7 stands at 4.7%, with the EU lagging behind at 3.4%.

Public debt is justified if it is invested in productivity-enhancing measures that will ensure the economy generates the growth needed to finance that debt, House told Fortune.

Obviously, a lot depends on what happens after the November election, he added. Given the current trajectory, I do not see a high likelihood of financial stress or substantial inflation in the United States.

While acknowledging that a debt-to-GDP ratio above 100 percent would be dangerous for most countries, House added: The United States is not most countries. It issues all its debt in US dollars and consistently, when we see the world in political or financial crisis, money flows into US Treasuries and the bond market as a safe store of value. Since the United States issues all of its debt in U.S. dollars, it always has the opportunity to find additional buyers for its debt.

Although economists disagree on the magnitude of the national debt problem, they do agree on one thing: the need to involve the public.

The people who represent unions, the people who represent average workers, need to be deeply engaged in these conversations, House said, because the cuts will most likely fall on them.

