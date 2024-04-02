Inflation in UK shops falls to lowest level in two years | inflation





Store price inflation in Britain eased to its lowest level in more than two years after retailers cut prices on Easter treats, clothing and electronics amid a cost-of-living crisis that slowed consumer spending.

Industry figures show prices rose at an annual rate of 1.3% in March, down from 2.5% in February, the slowest pace since December 2021, according to trade body British Retail Consortium (BRC)'s latest monitor and market survey. Company NielsenIQ.

Non-food inflation fell to 0.2% from 1.3% the previous month, and food inflation fell from 5% to 3.7%.

The figures come amid growing hopes that the worst rise in inflation in 40 years is behind us, with expectations that the Bank of England could begin cutting interest rates in the coming months to ease pressure on households.

BRC chief executive Helen Dickinson said inflation had fallen amid fierce competition among retailers to lure consumer spending and struggling households cutting budgets to make ends meet.

chart

Easter treats were more expensive than previous years due to high global cocoa and sugar prices, but retailers were offering extraordinary deals on popular chocolates, which led to prices falling compared to previous months, she said.

Dairy prices have also fallen as farm gate prices have eased, and retailers have worked hard to lower prices on many staples. In the non-food sector, prices for electronics, clothing and footwear fell as retailers increased promotions to encourage consumer spending.

Competition has intensified as households continue to curb spending on non-essentials due to higher energy and food costs, as well as higher mortgages and rents due to rising interest rates.

A regular survey of mid-sized fashion chains by advisory firm BDO found that shoppers spent about 2% less in the same stores in the week to March 24 compared to the same week last year. Homewares and fashion were especially hit. Stiff. In-store sales were slow, with sales up about 2% despite more people going shopping.

Mike Watkins, head of retail insights at NielsenIQ, said the main driver of easing inflation was weak growth in food prices. A year ago food inflation was 15% so this was expected. But it also helps that fierce competition among supermarkets, which launched a flurry of price cuts and promotions for Mother's Day earlier this month and is now trying to boost footfall with another round of price cuts and promotions just weeks ahead of Easter.

The fall in store prices will boost hopes that overall inflation will move closer to the Bank of England's 2% target. The bank expects headline inflation, as measured by the consumer price index, to fall below this level in April.

However, a falling inflation rate does not mean the overall cost of living will fall, and prices will continue to rise, but at a slower rate than last year.

The financial market expects Threadneedle Street to begin cutting interest rates from the current 5.25% level as early as May or June. The developments will be seized by Chancellor Rishi Sunak as evidence of economic progress as the Conservatives fight to overturn Labor's lead in the opinion polls.

But Dickinson warned that increases in statutory minimum wages and business rates for many businesses, along with additional border checks and new recycling schemes linked to Brexit, could make progress in putting inflation at risk.

These costs include a 6.7% business rates increase, recycling proposals and new border checks. The National Living Wage also increased from $10.42 to $11.44 per hour starting Monday. This is the largest funding increase in more than 10 years.

The industry needs pro-growth government policies to support investment and help lower household prices across the country, she said.

