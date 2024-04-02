Kate Middleton Cancer News: Expert Reveals Harry's True Feelings About Princess' Diagnosis Announcement





Prince Charles waves as he arrives in Windsor for Easter Sunday services

Prince Harry is likely to feel more relaxed than ever following Kate's cancer announcement, a royal writer has said.

The Princess of Wales revealed her diagnosis to the world on March 22, but neither Harry nor Meghan reportedly heard about the announcement in advance, revealing the extent of the rift in the royal family.

Soon after, the Sussexes sent a message to their in-laws wishing them well, and reportedly contacted them privately.

Royal author Dr Tessa Dunlop told the Mirror: “Harry describes himself as the 'back-to-back' of the royal family, and the revelations about his sister-in-law's health are expected to leave him feeling more relaxed than ever.” .

Amid growing fears of a growing rift, there is speculation that Prince Harry will visit his older brother William when he returns to the UK in May this year to host the Invictus Games event.

Dr Dunlop said he felt sympathy for the couple who left royal duties at the cost of living in California in 2020.

She added: No, they don't have cancer. That's right. They have been openly critical of the British royal family. But how many of us in our family suppress our emotions at the thought that our brother, sister, or sister-in-law might get sick?

Key Points

Lydia PatrickApril 2, 2024 10:05

1712046918Important lessons for William and Harry to learn from history

A new biography of George VI and Elizabeth draws inevitable parallels between Wallis Simpson and Meghan Markle's devastating impact on the monarchy then and now. But Anna Pasternak argues that the past tells us we should really care about the relationship between the future king and his brother.

William and Harry and the history lesson they need to get back to normal.

A new biography of George VI and Elizabeth draws inevitable parallels between Wallis Simpson and Meghan Markle's devastating impact on the monarchy then and now. But Anna Pasternak argues that the past tells us we should really care about the relationship between the future king and his brother.

Lydia PatrickApril 2, 2024 09:35

Mother urges Kate Middleton to stay positive after undergoing chemotherapy

Terri Grice, 50, felt a sharp pain under her armpit in 2011 and developed a small, pea-sized lump under her right breast, but her symptoms went away.

Fortunately, her late husband Mark made her an appointment with her GP, which led to her being diagnosed with breast cancer.

The mother-of-three, from Chester, began her long journey to recovery with surgery to remove a tumor, a lumpectomy and a course of adjuvant chemotherapy to ensure her body was cancer-free.

Lydia PatrickApril 2, 2024 08:13

1712037600Was Kate Middleton rich before marriage? Her family life before she became her prince

Alexander ButlerApril 2, 2024 07:00

1712035854Line of succession to the British throne: who is the next heir to the throne?

The palace said in a statement that Charles had begun a regular treatment schedule and had been advised by doctors to postpone public appearances in the meantime.

The king ascended to the throne in September 2022 following the death of his mother. He ascended to the throne in May 2023.

The royal line of succession has determined who will be the next king or queen of England, and now that a new generation of royals has emerged, there is a long list of people who could become the next monarch.

So, from Prince William to Princess Eugenie and everyone in between: The people closest to the British throne are:

Marusha Muzaffar2 April 2024 06:30

1712034000What is silent cancer that has no symptoms?

Alexander ButlerApril 2, 2024 06:00

1712032254ICYMI: Jonathan Pryce says the Crown can't be blamed for the Princess Kate conspiracy theory Jonathan Pryce says the Crown can't be blamed for the Princess Kate conspiracy theory.

Marusha Muzaffar2 April 2024 05:30

1712030400Princess of Wales: Kate Middleton and her life

Alexander ButlerApril 2, 2024 05:00

