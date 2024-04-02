Israel agreed to take into account US concerns over Rafah: White House | Israel's War on Gaza News





Senior U.S. and Israeli officials engaged constructively on Rafah during negotiations previously delayed by Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu.

Israeli officials in Washington have agreed to take into account US concerns about a possible Rafah invasion of Gaza after a virtual meeting, the White House announced.

It remains unclear whether Monday's negotiations will push Israel to delay or cancel its planned attack on the crowded southern Gaza city, where hundreds of thousands of Palestinians have sought refuge.

Officials from both countries had constructive engagement over Rafa, the US White House said in a statement.

The meeting was attended by government experts and senior officials, including US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan and his Israeli counterpart Tzachi Hanegbi, according to the statement.

The American side expressed concerns about the different lines of action in Rafah. The Israeli side agreed to take these concerns into account and have follow-up discussions among experts, the White House said, adding that further discussions would take place, including another meeting as early as next week.

The possible Rafah invasion has been a rare public point of disagreement between U.S. President Joe Biden's administration and Israel.

The city, located on the border with Egypt, is now home to more than 1.5 million people, the overwhelming majority of whom have been displaced from their homes by the Israeli offensive. Rafah is also the main gateway for humanitarian aid arriving in the territory.

U.S. officials have warned that a ground operation in Gaza would be a mistake, emphasizing that civilians stuck in the city have nowhere to go. Washington has also expressed concern about the potential effects of ground attacks on the already dire humanitarian situation in Gaza.

But Israel stressed that a major attack on Rafah was necessary to defeat the remaining Hamas battalions.

The United States has said it shares the goal of eliminating Hamas, but there are alternative methods of targeting the Palestinian group short of an all-out invasion of Rafah.

Israel's European allies have also expressed opposition to an attack on Rafah.

Monday's negotiations were originally scheduled for last month. But they were postponed after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu canceled the Israeli delegation to Washington, D.C., to protest a United Nations Security Council resolution calling for a ceasefire, which the Biden administration did not did not veto it.

Earlier Monday, White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre said the meeting was held virtually because the United States wanted to move very quickly on the issue.

If they want to launch a military operation, we need to have this conversation. We need to understand how they are going to move forward, Jean-Pierre told journalists.

Despite warning of an invasion of Rafah, the Biden administration has repeatedly said there are no red lines in Gaza that could hamper U.S. aid and arms transfers to Israel.

The war on Gaza has killed nearly 33,000 Palestinians and Israel's blockade of the territory has brought it to the brink of famine.

