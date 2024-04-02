UK house prices fall for first time in three months amid market downturn | housing market





The UK housing market slumped in March, with prices falling compared to the previous month as high mortgage rates continued to impact the market, according to Nationwide Building Society.

This is the first time in three months that housing prices have fallen, after rising 0.7% over the past two months.

Average home prices fell 0.2% seasonally adjusted from February to March, to $261,142.

However, the March figure increased 1.6% compared to the same month last year, up a notch from February's annual change of 1.2%.

Robert Gardner, Chief Economist at Nationwides, said: “Activity has recovered from the weak levels that prevailed by the end of 2023, but remains relatively depressed by historical standards.

For example, the number of mortgages approved for home purchases in January was about 15% lower than pre-pandemic levels. This largely reflects the impact of higher interest rates on affordability.

Mortgage rates have fallen significantly since the middle of last year, when a typical five-year contract was up more than 5.5%. Figures from Nationwide show the average has fallen to less than 4.5%.

Building Society, the country's third-largest mortgage provider and which is buying Virgin Money for $2.9 billion, said consumer sentiment was improving as cost of living pressures eased and inflation rates fell. New buyer inquiry.

Additionally, wage growth is outpacing house price growth, suggesting that homes are becoming more affordable for prospective buyers.

“If these trends hold, activity is likely to gain momentum, although the pace of the recovery is likely to still be significantly influenced by the trajectory of interest rates,” Gardner said.

The Bank of England's benchmark interest rate remains at 5.25%, but policymakers last month signaled there could be three rate cuts this year after encouraging signs of falling inflation.

Investors expect the first cut in June or August, with rates expected to fall to around 4.5% by the end of 2024.

These figures show different rates of annual house price growth in the North and South of England. Prices in northern England, including the North East, North West, Yorkshire and the Humber, East Midlands and West Midlands, rose 1.7% year on year.

Prices fell 0.3% in southern England, including the south west, outer south east, metropolitan areas, London and East Anglia. London was an outlier in these figures, with growth of 1.6%.

South West England was the worst performing region, with prices down 1.7% year-on-year.

Guy Gittins, CEO of Foxtons, said his company had seen a notable increase in inquiry requests and offers in recent months.

“Higher mortgage rates remain a concern for many buyers and will continue to have an impact on the price they can afford to some extent,” he said. However, with interest rates expected to fall this year, market confidence is high and buyers are undeterred and continuing to pursue their purchase plans.

This was supported by Bank of England figures released on Thursday, which showed 60,383 mortgages were approved in February, up from 56,087 recorded in January.

This is the highest number registered since September 2022 and much higher than experts predicted. Economists polled by Reuters had predicted about 56,500 approvals.

Gareth Lewis, managing director of property lender MT Finance, said: These are positive and encouraging figures. Buyers feel comfortable knowing that the interest rate environment has stabilized and are willing to put their hands in their pockets and purchase properties.

