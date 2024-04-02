Severe storms batter central and eastern United States, dumping rain, baseball-sized hail and threatening tornadoes





Parts of Texas to Illinois were flooded Monday evening as severe thunderstorms crossed the central and eastern United States, dumping hail larger than softballs in some areas and triggering winds violent in excess of 70 mph.

The storms also threaten dangerous tornadoes across large swathes of the region, and at least three tornado watches were issued Monday evening, covering more than 6 million people.

One covers much of Oklahoma, including Oklahoma City and Tulsa and parts of North Texas through Monday evening, according to the Storm Prediction Center. A second tornado watch was issued for southeastern Kansas and western Missouri through Monday evening, according to the forecast center. A third tornado watch is in effect for eastern Missouri and central Illinois until midnight.

And more severe weather is expected Tuesday, when the threat will shift east and place parts of the Ohio Valley under a Level 4 out of 5 risk, where an outbreak of significant severe weather is possible, according to the Storm Prediction Center.

As of Monday evening, millions of Americans were under some sort of severe weather warning, including more than 17 million people in parts of the Ohio Valley who were under a flood watch.

Here's what else to know.

More than 85 storms were reported across the central United States Monday evening, according to the Storm Prediction Center, a number expected to increase overnight as storms continue to batter the region.

There have been more than 30 reports of severe wind gusts so far, the majority of which were in Texas. In the small town of Albany, Texas, a wind gust of 88 mph was recorded.

There were more than 50 reports of large hail throughout the day Monday, with the largest hail recorded in Texas. The community of Briar reported a staggering 4.5 inches of hail size.

A moderate risk of severe storms of Level 4 out of 5 was dropped by the Storm Prediction Center Monday evening, but an increased risk of storms of 3 out of 5 remains Monday evening, extending from northeast Texas to southwest Texas. Ohio. Despite the reduced storm risk, the threat of strong tornadoes persists.

Research shows that nighttime tornadoes are more than twice as deadly as daytime tornadoes. Tornadoes are difficult to spot in the dark and are more deadly because many people are asleep.

Thunderstorms will rumble farther east across parts of the mid-Atlantic overnight, but the threat of severe impacts will become increasingly isolated.

The threat for severe thunderstorms will move east Tuesday and include areas from the Gulf Coast to the Ohio Valley. Thunderstorms could continue Tuesday morning across parts of the Midwest and Ohio Valley, but are expected to subside quickly and give way to another round of dangerous storms in the afternoon and evening.

A potentially significant severe weather outbreak is evident for Tuesday afternoon and evening, the Storm Prediction Center warned Monday.

The risk of severe storms on Tuesday was raised to a level 4 out of 5 across much of Ohio and parts of Indiana, Kentucky and West Virginia Monday afternoon. Intense, long-track tornadoes could develop in the region, according to the center. Very large hail and damaging winds are also possible with storms in the area.

A Level 3 of 5 risk for severe thunderstorms with damaging wind gusts, hail and a few tornadoes is in place from northern Alabama to northern Ohio and western Pennsylvania. Nashville and Louisville, Kentucky, are in this risk zone. Neighboring states are at Level 2 of 5 risk Tuesday.

Cold air pushing into the northern edge of the storm will turn rain into snow and a wintry mix later Tuesday across parts of the Midwest and Great Lakes. Rain and snow showers will continue in parts of both regions through Thursday.

Cities like Chicago might even see a few flakes, but little snow accumulation is expected. The heaviest snowfall is expected in areas of northern Michigan and northeastern Wisconsin, where snowfall of 6 to 12 inches is possible Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday afternoon. Some areas of northern Michigan may see snowfall lasting through Thursday and could see snowfall totals in excess of a foot.

Winter weather will move inland from the Northeast on Wednesday. Higher elevations in the interior Northeast, including the Green, White and Adirondack Mountains, could receive nearly a foot of snow through Thursday.

Major cities in the Northeast, including New York, Boston, and Philadelphia, are currently expected to experience rain.

CNN's Sara Smart contributed to this report.

