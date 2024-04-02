Labor says Sunak's Tory chaos has cost British taxpayers $8.2 billion. Rishi Sunak





The Conservative chaos under Rishi Sunak has cost taxpayers $8.2 billion and nearly a year of lost time, according to calculations by Labour's political attack team.

Labor on Tuesday unveiled a website and a bill covering ministerial reshuffles, policy U-turns, by-elections and unnecessary ministerial spending that would occur during Sunak's term as prime minister.

The bill includes $2.6 billion in emergency cash payments to the Home Office after unexpected spending on hotels for asylum seekers, $1.4 billion spent on the now-scrapped north leg of HS2 and a $4.1 billion bill for homeowners to get out of fixed interest rates. is included. According to the Financial Supervisory Service, you will be able to get a home mortgage loan next year.

As part of its calculations, Labor included a 40 million Ministry of Defense contract for VIP helicopter rides, which Sunak personally intervened to preserve.

The party cited several examples of ministerial waste, including a reported $34 million in costs for Department of Education office renovations and a $15,000 damages bill paid by Science Minister Michelle Donelan to an academic she falsely accused of supporting Hamas. emphasized.

The bill also calls for about $2 million to be spent on holding eight by-elections to replace Tory lawmakers who step down under Sunak, and about $33 million to cover a decision not to hold a general election on the same day as local elections on May 2. It also includes a cost of $10,000.

Labor calculated that a month of working days had been lost as a result of the government reshuffle. It said 314 days were being wasted because Sunak had so far decided not to call a spring election.

Conservative MPs privately point out the lack of a parliamentary calendar. The Commons is closing earlier on average than at any time since New Labor came to power in 1997, according to analysis by the Financial Times.

The last Labor government introduced a minimum wage, established devolved assemblies in Scotland and Wales and increased funding for health and education by $40 billion in 12 months.

Labor national campaign co-ordinator Pat McFadden MP said: Rishi Sunak has presided over a Tory party in disarray and saddled taxpayers with the bill. These shocking costs are the result of a lack of ideas more interested in looking inwards than facing and delivering on the country.

The country needs change and it is the Labor government that is delivering.

Tory MPs who have left the House of Commons since Sunak became chancellor include Chris Pincher and Peter Bone, both of whom resigned following sexual harassment scandals.

A by-election in Blackpool South is due to be held on May 2 after Tory councilor Scott Benton was found to have provided paid lobbying services to the gambling industry.

The most recent government reshuffle came in March to replace two respected junior ministers who announced they were stepping down: James Heappey, who resigned as defense secretary, and Robert Halfon, who resigned as education secretary. . Halfon and Heappey join dozens of Tory lawmakers who have said they will not seek re-election.

