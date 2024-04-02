UK and US announce partnership in AI safety science





AI safety labs in the UK and the US will work seamlessly with each other, collaborating on research, safety assessment, and guidance. The AI ​​Safety Research Institute plans to develop shared capabilities through information sharing, close cooperation, and exchange of expert personnel.

The UK and the US have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to collaborate to develop tests for the most advanced artificial intelligence (AI) models, following commitments made at the last AI Safety Summit (Monday 1 April 2024). November.

The partnership, signed by Technology Secretary Michelle Donelan and U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo, will allow the two countries to align scientific approaches and accelerate and rapidly develop a robust evaluation suite of AI models, systems, and agents. We will work closely together to iterate effectively.

The UK and US AI Safety Research Institutes have outlined plans to build a common approach to AI safety testing and share capabilities to effectively address these risks. They plan to conduct at least one joint test of a publicly accessible model. We also plan to explore human exchanges between research institutes to leverage our collective pool of expertise.

The partnership is effective immediately and is intended to enable both organizations to work seamlessly with each other. AI continues to advance rapidly, and both governments recognize that they must act now to ensure a shared approach to AI safety that can keep pace with the technology's emerging risks. As countries strengthen their partnerships on AI safety, they have committed to developing similar partnerships with other countries to promote AI safety globally.

UK Minister for Science, Innovation and Technology Michelle Donelan said:

This agreement represents a landmark moment for the UK and US as they deepen their ongoing special relationship to address the defining technology challenges of our generation.

We have always been clear that ensuring the safe development of AI is a problem shared globally. Only by working together can we address the technological risks we face and leverage its enormous potential to help us all live easier, healthier lives.

Our two countries' efforts to drive AI safety will strengthen the foundation laid at Bletchley Park last November, and I am confident that our shared expertise will continue to pave the way for countries to safely and responsibly harness the enormous benefits of AI. There is no doubt that it will.

U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo said:

AI is the defining technology of our generation. This partnership will accelerate the work of both institutes across risks to national security or wider society. Our partnership makes it clear that we are not running away from these concerns. Thanks to our collaboration, our labs will gain a better understanding of AI systems, perform more robust evaluations, and issue more rigorous guidance.

By working together, we are further developing the long-lasting and special relationship between the US and the UK and laying the foundations to keep AI safe now and into the future.

The UK and US have always been clear that ensuring the safe development of AI is a problem shared globally. Reflecting the importance of continued international cooperation, today's announcement will see the two countries share important information on the capabilities and risks associated with AI models and systems, as well as basic technical research on AI safety and security. This will underpin a common approach to AI safety testing, allowing researchers on both sides of the Atlantic and around the world to unite around a common scientific foundation.

