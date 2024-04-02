



The UK government has made the largest investment in childcare in history, doubling the amount it expects to spend over the next few years from around $4 billion to around $8 billion a year.

We've already started rolling out the first phase of the expansion. Beginning in April 2024, eligible parents of children who turn 2 years old before April 1 are receiving assistance with child care costs by accessing 15 hours of government-funded child care.

Launching support is part of our plan to help thousands of couples escape having to choose between family and career.

This builds on existing government-funded childcare, and later this year support will be extended to include some children as young as nine months old.

Currently eligible working parents of children ages 3 and 4 can receive 30 hours of child care assistance. Eligible working parents with two-year-old children can now also receive 15 hours of child care assistance. From September 2024, 15 hours of childcare support will be expanded to working parents with children over 9 months old. Beginning in September 2025, support will reach 30 hours for eligible working parents with children aged 9 months to school age. When can I apply?

Applications are being accepted for eligible working parents to receive 15 hours of child care for their children aged 2 years and older from September to August 31, 2024.

And working parents with children aged 9 to 23 months from May 12 to August 31 can apply for 15 hours of child care starting in September 2024.

It is important to remember that the code must be updated every three months. Therefore, parents who apply on May 12 will need to renew their codes before the September offer begins.

You can claim your place after your child reaches that age. This will give local authorities and childcare providers ample time to prepare.

How do I apply?

Check the eligibility criteria and apply online here at Gov.uk.

Before starting your application, you should make sure you have the following information:

Your National Insurance number (or Unique Taxpayer Reference Number if you are self-employed) The date you started or expect to start working Details of any government support or benefits you receive Your child's UK birth certificate reference number (if any) .

You will see your eligibility immediately, but it may take up to 7 days.

If your application is approved, you will receive a code to give to your child care provider.

Eligible parents can also access tax-free child care through the same application system. You can apply for tax-free child care at any time. However, you do not need to apply for tax-free childcare to apply for the 15-hour childcare scheme.

What happens when I receive the code?

Once you have received the code you will need to take this to your childcare provider along with your National Insurance number and your child's date of birth.

Your child care provider will process the code to provide your place.

Places will become available in September across all locations across the country, but many places will have waiting lists of six months or more. If you have a preferred childcare location for September, you should contact us now to secure a place for your child before receiving your code.

Your local authority may be able to provide assistance in finding government supported places in your area.

What happens if I've already registered for Tax Free Childcare?

Parents must recheck to see if they qualify for tax-free child care every three months.

Parents who have already applied for tax-free childcare and need to re-confirm their eligibility between 1 April and 12 May will automatically be issued a code by post from HMRC shortly after 12 May.

This is to ensure that all parents can provide the code to their provider in a timely manner. This code will be valid from September when applying for 15 hours of government-supported child care.

Will the code on my childcare account be invalidated if I receive it by letter from HMRC?

no. Both codes are valid.

Do I have to wait for a re-verification period to add another child to my account?

Parents who are already using child care for another child can add a new child to their account at any time.

The current revalidation cycle for tax-exempt child care does not affect this.

How are you ensuring there are enough child care places for eligible parents?

Parents who have a preferred location for September should contact their local provider now to secure a physical location for their child in advance.

To ensure there is enough space, we are investing more than $400 million in 2024-25 to increase the hourly rates paid to local authorities.

The Institute for Fiscal Studies has independently reported that from April 2024 the average funding rate for children aged 2 and under 2 paid by the government is expected to be significantly higher than the market rate paid by parents last year and in the coming years. Provider rates will increase over a two-year period.

It also committed to increasing hourly funding rates by about $500 million over the next two years to allow providers to increase positions at each stage of the rollout.

