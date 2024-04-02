Highly pathogenic avian influenza A (H5N1) virus infection reported in person in the United States | CDC Online Newsroom





April 1, 2024 — A person in the United States tested positive for the highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) A(H5N1) virus (“H5N1 avian influenza”), as reported by Texas and confirmed the CDC. This person was exposed to dairy cattle in Texas suspected of being infected with the HPAI A(H5N1) virus. The patient reported eye redness (consistent with conjunctivitis) as the only symptom and is recovering. The patient has been ordered to self-isolate and is being treated with an antiviral flu medication. This infection does not change the human health risk assessment of H5N1 avian influenza for the general American public, which the CDC considers low. However, people with close or prolonged and unprotected exposure to infected birds or other animals (including livestock), or to environments contaminated with infected birds or other animals, are at greater risk. risk of infection. The CDC has interim recommendations for the prevention, surveillance, and public health investigation of HPAI A(H5N1).

CDC is working with state health departments to continue to monitor workers who may have come into contact with infected or potentially infected birds/animals and to test people who develop symptoms. The CDC also offers recommendations to clinicians on monitoring, testing, and antiviral treatment of patients with suspected or confirmed avian influenza A virus infection.

This is the second person to test positive for the A(H5N1) influenza virus in the United States. A previous human case occurred in 2022 in Colorado. Human infections with avian influenza A viruses, including A(H5N1), are rare but have occurred sporadically worldwide. The CDC has been monitoring illnesses in people exposed to birds infected with the H5 virus since outbreaks were first detected in wild birds and poultry in the United States in late 2021. Human illnesses caused by avian flu H5N1 ranges from mild (e.g., eye infection, upper respiratory symptoms) to severe illness (e.g., pneumonia) that has resulted in death in other countries.

H5 avian influenza is widespread among wild birds in the United States and around the world. These viruses have also caused outbreaks in commercial and backyard poultry flocks, as well as sporadic infections in mammals. HPAI in dairy cows was first reported in Texas and Kansas by the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) on March 25, 2024. Unpasteurized milk from diseased cattle collected from two Kansas dairy farms and one in Texas, as well as a throat swab from a cow at another Texas dairy tested positive for HPAI A(H5) viruses of genetic clade 2.3.4.4b, which is the same clade prevalent among birds around the world. On March 29, 2024, USDA's National Veterinary Services Laboratories (NVSL) confirmed HPAI in a Michigan dairy herd that had recently received cows from Texas. The USDA Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) provides regular updates on detections in dairy herds, as well as information on epidemiological findings and biosecurity guidance for farmers and veterinarians . Preliminary analysis of A(H5N1) viruses has not revealed any changes that would make these viruses resistant to antiviral influenza medications currently approved by the FDA. These are therefore believed to be effective against these viruses. Candidate vaccine viruses (CVVs) developed against related clade 2.3.4.4b viruses are available for vaccine manufacturing if needed and preliminary analysis indicates that they can provide reasonable protection against H5N1 influenza viruses. Seasonal flu vaccines do not provide protection against these viruses. Analysis of virus samples is underway.

The CDC is working closely with state and federal agencies, including the USDA, Food and Drug Administration (FDA), and local health authorities to further investigate and closely monitor this situation.

Preventative measures

According to interim recommendations from the CDC, people should avoid unprotected exposure to sick or dead animals, including wild birds, poultry, other domestic birds, and other wild or domestic animals (including cattle), as well as animal carcasses, raw milk, excrement (poop). ), litter or materials contaminated by birds or other animals infected with confirmed or suspected HPAI A(H5N1) virus. People should not prepare or eat raw or undercooked foods or related raw food products, such as unpasteurized (raw) milk, or raw milk products such as cheeses, from infected animals. by the confirmed or suspected HPAI A(H5N1) virus (avian). flu or bird flu). Specific recommendations for farmers; owners of poultry, backyard flocks and livestock; and worker protection are also available.

People exposed to birds or other animals with confirmed or suspected HPAI A(H5N1) virus infection should be monitored for signs and symptoms of illness for 10 days after the last known exposure, including people wearing recommended personal protective equipment (PPE). Additional information on protective actions around birds, including what to do if you find a dead bird, is available on the CDC website.

According to the FDA and USDA, there are currently no concerns about the safety of the commercial milk supply because the products are pasteurized before being released to the market. Dairies are required to send only milk from healthy animals to be processed for human consumption; milk from affected animals is diverted or destroyed so that it does not enter the human food supply. Additionally, pasteurization has been shown to inactivate bacteria and viruses present in milk, such as influenza. Pasteurization is required for all milk entering interstate commerce for human consumption. The FDA's long-standing position is that unpasteurized raw milk can harbor dangerous microorganisms that can pose serious health risks to consumers, and FDA reminds consumers of the risks associated with consuming raw milk at the light of HPAI detections.

CDC continues to work with USDA, FDA, and state health departments to monitor people exposed to animals infected with HPAI A(H5N1). Because influenza viruses are constantly changing, ongoing surveillance and preparedness efforts are essential, and the CDC takes action in case the public health risk assessment changes. This is an evolving situation, and the CDC will share additional updates as new relevant information becomes available.

