UK weather: April temperatures likely to soar above average after Easter weekend showers

Temperatures are expected to soar above average this week, with temperatures up to 18C expected across the UK, according to the Met Office.

Forecasters said the national high could reach 18 degrees Celsius by Thursday, four degrees higher than this year's average temperature of 12 degrees Celsius.

Temperatures will reach 17C on Tuesday and continue throughout Wednesday before rising to 18C throughout Thursday and Friday.

The weather has warmed up after a rainy and windy Easter weekend.

(PA wire)

Dryer, brighter weather this week will push temperatures above average for early April. This is good news for gardeners, the Met Office said in

Tuesday will be cloudy with rain expected across Scotland and Northern Ireland. Sunny weather and showers are set for England and Wales.

Showers and longer spells of rain are expected between Wednesday and Friday, with drier weather in northern England, the Met Office said.

It comes after forecasters warned heavy rain and strong winds could cause travel disruption and put lives at risk ahead of the Easter weekend.

Parts of England were set to be hit hard by heavy rain as travelers returned home with 106 flood warnings in place.

Rain was expected to fall across the country after a varied Easter weekend, with heavy rain and gusty winds on Good Friday and warm, sunny spells and highs of 15 degrees on Saturday.

The Environment Agency has issued three flood warnings across Dorset, on England's south coast, with 106 flood warnings in place across the south.

The weather is warming up with heavy rain and gusty winds expected to hit the UK over Easter.

(PA wire)

Meteorological Administration outlook

tuesday:

Partly cloudy on Tuesday with rain falling in Scotland and Northern Ireland. Sunny spells and showers across most of England and Wales, with weather becoming heavier in the afternoon.

Outlook for Wednesday through Friday:

Wednesday will be mostly unsettled and cloudy with showers and prolonged rain, but drier in the far north. Additional rain falls from the west on Thursday and Friday. average temperature.

