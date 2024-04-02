US defense official showed symptoms of 'Havana syndrome' at 2023 NATO summit, Pentagon confirms





WASHINGTON (AP) A senior Defense Department official who attended last year's NATO summit in Vilnius, Lithuania, had symptoms similar to those reported by U.S. officials who suffered from Havana syndrome, the Pentagon confirmed Monday.

Havana syndrome is still under investigation but includes a series of health problems dating back to 2016, when officials working at the U.S. Embassy in Havana reported sudden, unexplained pressure in the head, head or ear pain or dizziness.

The injuries to U.S. government personnel or their families were part of a 60 Minutes report Sunday suggesting Russia was behind the incidents, one of which took place during the 2023 NATO summit in Vilnius.

I can confirm that a senior DOD official experienced symptoms similar to those reported in abnormal health incidents, Deputy Press Secretary Sabrina Singh said Monday. Singh questioned whether Russia had a role to play with the intelligence community, which is still investigating.

The official, who was not identified, was not part of Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin's official delegation to Vilnius, Singh said, but was present separately to attend meetings that were part of the summit. NATO.

Singh did not say whether the affected defense official should seek further medical treatment, retire or stop performing his duties, citing medical confidentiality.

In February, the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, in its 2024 threat assessment, found it unlikely that a foreign adversary was responsible for the mysterious ailments, but noted that U.S. intelligence agencies had different levels of confidence in this assessment.

State Department spokesman Matthew Miller told reporters Monday that the department was confident in that assessment.

Since March 2023, the intelligence community has generally concluded that a foreign adversary is unlikely to be responsible for these anomalous health incidents, Miller said. This is a topic that the intelligence community has studied extensively and continues to examine. We will review new information as it comes to us and make assessments within the State Department and with our intelligence community.

Cuba's leading researcher on the incidents, Mitchell Valds-Sosa, told The Associated Press that the 60 Minutes report provided no scientific basis for the existence of Havana Syndrome. Valds-Sosa, director of the Cuban Neuroscience Center, is the de facto spokesperson on this issue for the Cuban Ministry of Health, which organized the interview.

I think that this journalistic investigation does not provide serious elements, especially since there is a new disease caused by a mysterious energy, he said. The symptoms are very varied: balance problems, sleep problems, dizziness, difficulty concentrating, and many illnesses can be the cause.

In the past, Valds-Sosa has not disputed that diplomats were falling ill, but suggested that many cases were ordinary illnesses wrongly attributed to the supposed phenomenon due to the high level of public attention.

The Pentagon Health System has established a registry for employees or their dependents to report such incidents. In March, however, a five-year study by the National Institutes of Health found no brain damage or degeneration among U.S. diplomats and other government employees with symptoms of Havana syndrome.

Andrea Rodriguez contributed from Havana and AP Diplomatic Writer Matthew Lee contributed from Washington.

